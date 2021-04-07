Train crash in Taiwan: new footage released as experts combine last moments | Taiwan





The fleeing truck that caused Taiwan’s worst road accident in decades slipped off the train tracks just over a minute before a high-speed train of more than 120km / h took off, investigators said. newly released revealed drivers’ attempts to brake. At least 50 people were killed and about 200 injured last Friday when an eight-car train hit a construction vehicle that was wrapped around an embankment, derailing carts as they entered a section of the tunnel just outside the east coast town of Hualien. It was just over a minute between when the truck slipped on the runway and the Taroko Express hit it, according to our initial estimate, Taiwan Transportation Safety Board Chairman Dr Young Hong-tsu said on Tuesday. As he showed one short train clip dashcam footage rounding the corner and crashing into the truck, Young said the driver and assistant who both died in the crash had tried to brake but had only seconds to react. He tried his best in hopes of avoiding a catastrophe, he said. Young said the train would take about 500-600 meters to stop completely, but had less than half that. The train was traveling at about 125 km / h but slowed to just 121 km / h before the collision, the Taipei Times reported. Once derailed, the front carriages were crushed and pulled in front of the tunnel walls, killing dozens and blocking several passengers for hours. As recovery crews continued their efforts to clear the rubble from the tunnel, investigators focused on a construction vehicle that was parked on a maintenance road above the runway before turning around on the side of the hill. The driver of the truck, 49-year-old Lee Yi-hsiang, has been detained and prosecutors are seeking to determine if he failed to apply the handbrake or if there was a mechanical failure. On Sunday, Lee made a tearful apology, telling the media: I deeply regret and want to express my most sincere apologies. I will cooperate with the investigation by the police and prosecutors to take the responsibility I have to take. Li Gang, the board’s investigator division spokesman, said investigators had determined the construction vehicle had arrived on the scene at 8.49am, and other vehicles including engines and excavators were also operating, despite rail authorities saying they were had told all contractors to stop work for a long weekend The collision was the deadliest rail incident in decades and has devastated the people of Taiwan. Among the dead are entire families, children up to five years old and people who died trying to protect their loved ones from the impact of the collision. As of Tuesday night, all but one victim had been identified. There were still 35 people in the hospital, including some in intensive care. The packed train, which carried nearly 500 people, including more than 120 walking through the rows, was traveling south on the first day of a four-day religious festival. Funerals for the victims began earlier this week and the government has announced various forms of financial and social support for families and survivors. Public donations have it is said that exceeded more than $ 2.1 million and the government has notified a supervisory commission to ensure proper distribution.

