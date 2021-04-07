In a world with #fakenews, more Americans are getting their COVID news from the same country

More people have flocked to a source for updates on COVID-19.

Reading articles in medical journals increased by 557% between March to July 2019 and March to July 2020, although the total number of articles published per month remained constant, according to research published in JAMA Network Open, a monthly journal open-entry medical published by the American Medical Association.

Amid allegations of social media bias and political bias among major publications, the researchers examined full and PDF views of articles published by three widely read English-language general medical journals JAMA, The New England Journal of Medicine and BMJ (British Medical Journal).

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted overall article views for major medical journals by 2020, with unprecedented views for COVID-19-related publications, the researchers concluded. In fact, they said their analysis suggested that individual nonCOVID-19 study items are receiving similar attention as before the pandemic.

This suggests that people are more inclined to seek medical information from scientists. This work begins to address the question of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the attention of other diseases in the medical literature. These findings may be constrained by different approaches to pageview reporting and the variable numbers of articles published between the journals studied.

And yet most Americans believe the COVID-19 situation in America is improving, despite evidence of growing cases, with their level of concern about the coronavirus not being seen since April 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic. US President Joe Biden told reporters in a recent speech: This is not the time to diminish our efforts.

said it would contribute $ 25 million ($ 29.3 million) to the newly established European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news. Technology giants face regulatory pressure in Europe over content hosted on their platforms, particularly articles related to the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. presidential election last November.

have vowed to take a more aggressive stance on fake news on their sites and both platforms finally suspended Donald Trump’s accounts last January after he was accused of inciting the deadly uprising on the US Capitol. The former president denied having done so in several Facebook posts before his official ban.

Confirmation bias helps strange theories and reports gain traction on social media. And that, psychologists say, is where the fake news comes in.

Lots of media now regularly fact-checking stories, such as those related to the shooting at a massage parlor in Atlanta last month and undocumented migrants crossing into the U.S. along the southern border, although these stories were widely shared on social media. AND CNN also checked the fact President Bidens first press conference at the White House.

This 2019 study found that American Republicans over the age of 65 were more likely to share fake news. The findings suggest the need for new attention to educate particularly vulnerable individuals about fake news or misleading information that appears to resemble a fact-checked news article published by a legitimate, fact-based media, he said. study.

So why are bombers more likely to share fake news on Facebook? One theory: While they did not grow up with technology, they may be more susceptible to fraud. Case in point: the variety of scams that have succeeded with older Americans seeking their lack of familiarity with how computers and technology work.

and more adept at detecting signs of fake news. But they are also bombarded with pandemic-related news, both real and fake. Early news reports during the pandemic had to distinguish COVID-19 from the flu.

Confirmation bias helps strange theories and reports gain traction on social media. And that, psychologists say, is where the fake news comes from. With so much hype on social media, how can people tell the difference between gossip and reality? Psychologists say that humans develop defense mechanisms to cope with an uncertain world early in life. Peer-reviewed studies can help.