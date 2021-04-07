Modern vaccine (MRNA) Covid-19 delivered to the UK for the first time

The United Kingdom began opening up Vaccine Moderna Inc. on Wednesday, strengthening the British Covid-19 immunization program amid concerns over it Stroke of AstraZeneca Plc and a lack of doses this month.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Moderna film would first be offered in West Wales. Vacc is the third approved vaccine offered in Britain, along with photos from AstraZeneca and partners Pfizer Inc. AND BioNTech SE and its spread is about two weeks earlier than expected.

The UK has ordered 17 million doses of the Moderna two-phase vaccine, enough for 8.5 million people.

The success of the vaccine program is crucial to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ambition to fully reopen the UK economy on 21 June. On Tuesday, he tried to reassure people over the Astra vaccine amid ongoing concerns in Europe about possible side effects.

It later emerged that vaccinations of children in a shot study conducted by Astra and Oxford University have been stopped as the UK drug regulator investigates rare cases of blood clots in adults. No safety issues have been raised in the children’s trial, Oxford said.

“There is no evidence yet that there is any causal link in the very, very rare cases that there have been talks of blood clots,” Small Business Minister Paul Scully told Sky News on Wednesday. “The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe; has saved thousands of lives.

Visitors enter a Covid-19 vaccination center in London in February. Photography: Jason Alden / Bloomberg

‘On the road’

The government has insisted it is on track to meet its goal of vaccinating all adults by the end of July, despite a dose cut this April and a potentially slower pace than expected in the coming months. “As far as I can see everything is showing that it will remain in the mark,” Scully said.

Vaccination centers and pharmacies are facing one A “significant reduction” in supply during April, NHS England warned last month – meaning older people waiting for second doses will take precedence over young people taking their first stroke.

The rate of distribution across England is now estimated by the Cabinet Office at an average of 2.7 million doses per week by the end of July – “significantly slower” than an earlier forecast of 3.2 million per week, according to a modeling document by scientists on a government advisory committee published Monday.

Johnson’s official spokesman Jamie Davies said the government “never talked about details about supplies and deliveries” of vaccines.

One vial of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Nathan Laine / Bloomberg

“There will be a slight reduction in April, but the main thing to remember is that this does not mean we are not on the right track to fulfilling our commitments,” Davies told reporters on Tuesday. The UK remains “on track” to offer the first dose to anyone over the age of 50 by April 15, and to all adults by the end of July, he said.

The spread of Moderna shot in the UK is earlier than expected. Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC on Tuesday that it would take place “around the third week of April”.

Three in five adults in the UK have been vaccinated so far, Hancock said on Twitter. The latest government data show that more than 31.6 million people have taken a first dose, and 5.5 million have had a second dose.

Speaking on a visit to an Astra manufacturing plant in Macclesfield, northwest England, Johnson urged people to listen to medicines and Health care Product Regulatory Agency, UK drug watchdog.

“Their advice to people is to keep going there, take your stroke, take your second stroke,” he said.

