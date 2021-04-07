Top International AP News at 3:21 am EDT

New York Times

US big bet on COVID vaccine manufacturers even when problems are raised

WASHINGTON More than eight years ago, the federal government invested in an insurance policy against vaccine shortages during a pandemic. He paid Emergent BioSolutions, a biotech firm in Maryland known for producing anthrax vaccines, to have a plant in Baltimore always on standby. When the coronavirus pandemic arrived, the plant became the leading U.S. site for the production of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, surpassing the estimated 150 million doses since last week. But so far no single dose has been usable because regulators have not yet certified the factory to allow vaccines to be distributed to the public. Last week, Emergent said it would destroy up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after contamination with the AstraZeneca vaccine was discovered. Emergent and government health officials have long hailed their partnership as a success, but an examination by The New York Times of manufacturing practices at the Baltimore facility revealed serious problems, including a culture corporate that often ignored or diverted wrong steps and a government sponsor, the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, that acted more as a partner than a police officer. Previously undisclosed internal documents and interviews with current and former federal officials and former employees of the enterprise describe a factory operation that was ill-equipped to take on such a mammoth production task, despite the fact that the Emergents had taken a $ 163 million federal contract to upgrade structure and prepare for high-volume production. The loss of Johnson & Johnson doses was not the first time the company dropped the coronavirus vaccine for fear of contamination. Between the beginning of October and January, Emergent dumped five lots of AstraZeneca vaccines each equivalent of 2 million to 3 million doses due to contamination or suspected contamination, according to internal records, a government official and a former company supervisor. Audits and investigations including those conducted in 2020 by Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, two federal agencies, and emergents quality assessors themselves revealed that Emergent had not met some basic industry standards at the Baltimore plant and identified repeated shortcomings in efforts to disinfect and prevent contamination. While audits always find problems, federal officials and outside experts said the pattern of errors suggested deeper quality issues. These are the basic steps, said Dr. Ajaz Hussain, a pharmaceutical quality expert who oversaw efforts by the Food and Drug Administration to ensure quality in the development and production of medicines from 2000 to 2005. If you are making mistakes or errors in the basics, what else is wrong with the system your? That would be my question. An audit conducted for AstraZeneca specifically highlighted the risks of viral contamination, which experts believe was responsible for spotting millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson, according to a review of the confidential document by The Times. Audits and investigations also highlighted a persistent mold problem in areas required to be kept clean, poor disinfection of some plant equipment leading to bacterial growth, repeated approval of raw materials that had not been fully tested, and inadequate training of some employees. Because other manufacturers are now crashing so many doses of COVID-19 vaccines, it does not appear that disruptions in Baltimore will remove the Biden administration for its accelerated supply schedule and vaccine availability. But health experts worry that the findings could increase safety concerns and make some people more cautious about taking shots. Emergent is a government contractor for a long time that has spent most of the last two decades entering a lucrative market in federal biodefense spending. The Times reported last month that sales of its anthrax vaccines to National Strategic Stocks accounted for nearly half of the $ half billion annual budget reserves over most of the last decade, leaving the federal government with less money to buy supplies needed in a pandemic. In response to questions about the Baltimore plant, an Emergency spokesman, Matt Hartwig, said in a statement that the company had worked with the federal government to address the issues and resolve them in support of the COVID federal response. He added, Any claim that our system of safety, quality and compliance is not working or that we do not take these responsibilities seriously is false. But four former company officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they had signed non-disclosure agreements or feared retaliation, described an environment where senior Emergency management tolerated and even encouraged wavering of federal standards for the production and marketing of products. One of the former officials said that as the company struggled to meet the huge demands of vaccine production, a senior production supervisor often responded to reports of quality errors by asking: Do you want me to make medicine or fix issues? I do not have time to do both. Federal officials said that while the coronavirus swept across the country, they had no choice but to turn to Emergent because few U.S.-based companies were able to make the type of vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. There were not many alternatives, said Dr. Robert Kadlec, who oversaw the agency that awarded the production contract under the Trump administration. We have even seen veterinary vaccine facilities across the country. We could not find the capacity. Shares of Emergents suffered last week, closing just under $ 79 on Monday, up from $ 94 before news broke that the doses had been destroyed. Still, COVID-19 work has been profitable for the company. After Emergent reached separate deals with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca worth approximately $ 875 million, investors flocked to Emergents shares, pushing it to a record high. But from a public standpoint, observers and internal auditors from the company’s new partners, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, were finding shortcomings in Baltimore plant procedures, particularly in disinfecting the plant and preventing pollution. Internal records show that Emergent had to drop a series of AstraZenecas vaccine in early October due to suspected contamination and four more in December. The four were disrupted by bacterial contamination of the equipment, said a former company official. In November, the production of a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine was discontinued after workers connected the wrong gas line and accidentally strangled cells where the virus had grown for the vaccine, the logs show. Multiple audits underscore how poorly prepared the company was for the large workload it received. Another internal investigation in August revealed that Emergent approved four raw materials used to produce the AstraZenecas vaccine without first fully testing them. This type of cuts, called a conditional release of material, occurred on average twice a week in October, internal records show. The move was deemed necessary because the company was working part-time production, testing the number of cases remaining and the needs of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. And while one manager knowingly deviated from the standards, the report said, vaccine batches will not be released without quality and safety tests. 62 million doses on balance Just before 6:20 pm on March 25, an urgent email landed in the boxes of senior officials in the Department of Health and Human Services. Situation Development – Bayview Emergent, topic line read. What followed was even more alarming: Cross-confirmed viral contamination in control cells for JANSSEN GMP Lot # 8. The message, referring to the production of Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Baltimore Emergents plant, launched a series of urgent overnight phone calls. , according to officials familiar with the situation. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines use the same technology: A harmless version of a virus known as a viral vector is transmitted to cells to make a protein that stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies. Sometime in February, Emergency workers had unknowingly infected the Johnson & Johnsons viral vector with AstraZenecas. The error was not detected for weeks, until, in one of the final checks before release, Johnson & Johnson received a batch of 13 million to 15 million doses of the vaccine value for purity. In short, senior Biden health administration officials led a blockade of deliveries from the Baltimore facility and instructed Johnson & Johnson executives to take over its operations. Days later, they quietly told AstraZeneca officials that their vaccine would no longer be made at the Baltimore plant, to avoid repeating this mistake. But quality control managers are now required to retest any amount of factory-made Johnson & Johnson vaccines at 62 million doses to make sure they were not contaminated. Another approximately 70 million doses of AstraZeneca may also need to be tested. After the administration announced on Saturday that Johnson & Johnson would take control of COVID-19 production from Emergent, the company issued its statement Sunday evening stating that it continues to own and operate the plant while also suggesting that it welcomes additional supervision and support. Biden's team was apparently unhappy. Hours later, sometime around midnight, the statement was changed to admit that Johnson & Johnson now has the final entry of its vaccine production at the Baltimore plant.