Pakistan to address IMF for 2nd bailout package





In a major decision aimed at curbing Pakistan’s deteriorating financial and economic situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his government will contact the International Monetary Fund (IMF) again, seeking a second relief package. The announcement by the Prime Minister came during the launch ceremony of Pakistan’s National Human Development Report on the UN Development Program (UNDP) on inequality. “We will talk to the IMF because we see disruptions ahead. Only when our economy is recovering and all indicators were positive, unfortunately, will we have to review the whole situation and our new Ehsaas Program,” Khan said. “The service industry has been hit badly everywhere in the world, but in Pakistan, our service industry has been hit really badly.” The Prime Minister said that the strict conditions of the IMF can not be applied to people who he said are already suffering because of the pandemic. The government decision to knock on the IMF doors again for a second bailout is expected to push the country into further compliance compliance parameters, the implementation of which would have a major negative impact on the lives of locals who are already face the heavy burden of the pandemic and the ever-increasing cost of living due to rising government-imposed commodity prices.

While the pandemic and its global impact on the economy could play in Pakistan’s favor ahead of the IMF, the country’s diplomacy would also be put under pressure as Islamabad would seek support from countries including the US to support it in its second bailout. It is fitting to mention here that Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to restore transactional ties to the administration of US President Joe Biden have yielded no results so far, as Washington has opted for a cold shoulder response to Islamabad so far. However, Pakistan’s important role in the Afghan peace process is important to the United States and would certainly come in handy when Islamabad support is needed to get a second bailout and fix the country ‘s destructive economy. On the other hand, the Khan government also faces serious criticism about its failed policy-making powers at home from opposition banks, who are now reminding the government of its high-profile claims to never return to the IMF again. . While the military and civilian government stand on the same page, the government may not face much resistance from opposition parties. However, a second IMF program would definitely come with stronger compliance restrictions, which could make the coming days even more difficult for locals.

