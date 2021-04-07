Thai Prime Minister hints at fresh brakes as Bangkok bands spread





Photo: Andre Malerba / Bloomberg Photo: Andre Malerba / Bloomberg Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said he was concerned about a new wave of Covid-19 infections involving the country’s capital and announced new control measures to stop the outbreak that has already forced shutdown of dozens of nightclubs for fun. Prayuth chose to hold the weekly cabinet meeting Wednesday through video conferencing after an assistant minister came out positive about Covid-19 and several cabinet ministers remained in internal quarantine. The prime minister has come out negative so far, he told reporters on Wednesday. The blast is manageable, Prayuth said after the cabinet meeting, urging people to be more careful about the recent blast. Authorities ordered shutdown of 196 overnight entertainment venues in Bangkok as of Tuesday as new groups affiliated with these malls accounted for most of the new cases in recent days. Customers have a drink outside a bar on Khaosan Road in Bangkok on March 12th. Photo: Nicolas Axelrod / Bloomberg Thailand’s benchmark stock index fell as much as 1.4% as shares of hotels, restaurants and retailers fell amid concerns of tougher measures hurting sales. But Sri Trang Gloves Thailand Pcl, the country’s largest glove maker, jumped up to 6% on speculation that the new blast will fuel demand for its products. More from “Although the impact on the economy will probably be less strong compared to the previous outbreak, the rise in new cases may raise concerns if infections will jump further and possibly reach a new peak,” said Padon Vannarat. head of research at Yuanta Securities Co. “We advise investors to be careful about investing in capital.” Control measures ahead of the Thai New Year holidays next week threaten to hurt a newborn recovery in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy and could potentially thwart plans to gradually remove the curbs of vaccinated foreign tourists. The central bank sees tourism, a key factor in the economy, as key to the nation’s growing return as it shrank by 6.1% last year. ‘Boring’ “The situation is worrying. The cool wave is likely to hit strong private consumption, which has just shown signs of a strong recovery on Mars, ”said Naris Sathapholdeja, an economist at TMB Bank Pcl in Bangkok. “It also poses a risk to the overall economic recovery.” Thailand has seen nearly 800 new cases in the past three days, almost half of which were found in new groups in Bangkok. The country reported 334 new infections Wednesday, bringing the total to 29,905. A panel of Covid-19 officials abstained from recommending blanket measures to tackle the blast and advised provinces to take targeted steps to contain the pandemic, said Apisamai Srirangsan, a spokesman for the Covid-19 Situation Management Center. The health and interior ministries will discuss the need for further measures to stop infections linked to Bangkok groups, she said. (Updates with comments from the economist in the seventh paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

