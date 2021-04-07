The Saudi KPMG unit changes the corporate structure to allow for expansion





DUBAI: Gulf Marketing Group (GMG), a Dubai-based family-owned conglomerate, has opened its new Saudi headquarters in Riyadh and aims to double its workforce to over 2,400 coronavirus disease travel and restrictions (COVID). -19) are raised. Founded in Dubai in 1978 by the Baker family, the company operates around 90 brands in a variety of retail sectors, including Sun and Sand Sports, which is the largest sports retailer in the Middle East and distributes global brands such as Nike, Columbia and Vans. GMG has been present in Saudi Arabia since 2006 and operates approximately 90 points throughout the Kingdom. In addition to Sun and Sand Sports, the company also plans to introduce some of its other portfolio brands, particularly in the food and healthcare sector. The fact that our new Riyadh headquarters is three times larger than our old offices clearly signals the scale of our ambitions in Saudi Arabia and our commitment to invest not only in brick-and-mortar operations but also in our people, over half whose are Saudi Citizens, the group’s vice president and CEO, Mohammad A. Baker, said in a statement. Next year, we celebrate 15 years in Saudi Arabia, and strengthening our presence in the Kingdom is essential if we are to realize the next phase of our growth in the region of the largest economy and one of the fastest growing retail markets. We believe that Saudi Arabia has tremendous untapped potential. The recent government initiative calling on the international private sector to invest further in the UK should be welcomed, especially as it will pave the way for further job creation, Baker said. While COVID-19 saw many retail and entertainment facilities in the UK closed due to efforts to limit the spread of the disease, GMG said 2020 was actually a positive year for the group. COVID-19 was quite devastating But in terms of business and the sports landscape within our countries in which we operated, it was actually a positive. “This has allowed people to see their health, their bodies. So our business actually thrived, not to the extent that we want it to, but it improved anyway,” Baker told Arab News. In addition to doubling its workforce, GMG also plans to launch larger stores in the UK, similar in size to the main points operating in Dubai. The importance and opportunity within Saudi Arabia is massive, he said. We still have a lot to do and I think Saudi Arabia will be the main market for us to conquer and expand now. The company opened a new 23,000-square-foot warehouse outside Riyadh in January, adding to its existing office and storage facilities in Jeddah. Baker said he is also looking into developing more such facilities across the Kingdom once the paperwork and approvals are in place. It is not just in the brick and mortar sector that GMG is aiming to expand, Baker said. It also plans to develop its e-commerce sector and hit its online presence and e-commerce payment facilities. Our averages are very similar to the industry average. So (physical report online) is coming to 90-10, and our goal is to change it and bring it to 50-50, he said, without giving a specific deadline.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos