Singapore Airlines wants the city-state to take the next travel bubble with Australia





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday provided the kind of airlines they want to see Australia adopt, outlining a traffic light guide to when her country will suspend or suspend quarantine flights with Australia in response to COVID outbreaks -19. Mr Abrams said Australia should now decide what pre- and post-flight testing and finally what type of vaccine will be required for international travel and that the government should approve the International Air Transport Association digital vaccine passport On Tuesday the Singapore government said that from May 1 the immigration officer would accept the use of the IATA Travel Pass app for travelers to verify that they had returned a negative COVID-19 test result in the 72 hours before their departure. Ms Ardern noted at a news conference on Tuesday that Australia opening quarantine trips with Singapore would cause New Zealand to reassess the health risks of the new trans-Tasman bubble. If we have concerns that it opens up a risk, express it well in Australia and we can make changes based on it, Ms Ardern said.

IATA, a body representing 290 airlines around the world that account for 82 percent of global air traffic, welcomed the Australia-New Zealand bubble as a step in the right direction. We look forward to engaging and working with the Australian Government in identifying risk-based measures that can form the basis for the government to feel comfortable in gradually reopening borders, relaxing capacity and quarantining a vaccination base. entry regime testing, said IATA spokesman Albert Tjoeng. This will help airlines plan and prepare for the opening of Australia’s international borders. Singapore was set to open a travel bubble with Hong Kong in late November, but that was torpedoed at the last minute by an explosion on Chinese territory and has not been restored.

