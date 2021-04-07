China supports Taiwan with air and sea military exercises





Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and his entourage were conducting maneuvers around Taiwan, the Chinese military said in a statement Monday.

“It was a routine training exercise organized according to the annual work plan to test the effectiveness of the troops’ training and to strengthen their ability to maintain national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, at least 10 People’s Liberation Army fighter jets, including four J-16 and four J-10 fighter jets, a Y-8 anti-submarine fighter jet and an early KJ-500 early warning aircraft, entered the area. Taiwan’s self-proclaimed air defense (ADIZ), according to the Taiwan Ministry of Defense.

The US Federal Aviation Administration defines an ADIZ as “a designated area of ​​airspace over land or water within which a country requires the immediate and positive identification, location and control of air traffic in the interests of national security.” .

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said it had a “full understanding” of the situation and was “handling the issue appropriately,” Reuters reported Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of nearly 24 million people located on the southeast coast of mainland China, even though the two sides have ruled separately for more than seven decades. Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed that Beijing will never allow the island to become officially independent and has refused to rule out the use of force, if necessary, to retake the island. Tensions over Taiwan have escalated in recent months as Taipei has gained U.S. support in the form of new military equipment, an agreement between the U.S. Coast Guard and Taiwan, and strong statements of support from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden. “We are committed to deepening ties with Taiwan,” State Department spokeswoman Ned Price said last week. Last month, after talks with Japanese leaders and diplomats, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Washington and Tokyo were ready to back down against Chinese threats to stability and order in Asia. “China uses coercion and aggression to systematically undermine autonomy in Hong Kong, to undermine democracy in Taiwan, to abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and to make maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law,” he said. Blinken. “We will back down if necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way.” A ‘warning’ from Beijing China’s maneuvers on Monday demonstrated its military superiority over Taiwan, said Shi Hong, chief executive of Chinese magazine Shipborne Weapons, in a Global Times report. “The exercise showed that the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) is capable of encircling the island of Taiwan, isolating its troops and leaving them nowhere to run and no chance of winning if the circumstances arise,” Shi said. The exercises also sent a message to both the US and Japan, Shi added. Since any U.S. and Japanese military intervention is likely to come from the east, China, exercising its group of carriers there, has demonstrated that it can cut off that aid, Shi said. Western analysts said China did not demonstrate any new capabilities in Monday’s drills. In fact, a Chinese carrier in the open Pacific could play with one of the US Navy’s strengths – its nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs), said Thomas Shugart, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and former U.S. Navy Captain. “A Chinese carrier operating in eastern Taiwan is not particularly valuable being used this way, as it can be quite weak operating too far – in deep water contaminated with SSN and beyond China’s integrated air defense tent. / SAM “, said Shugart. But the Chinese military made a political statement, analysts said. “Intendeds was intended as a warning to Taiwanese and others that Beijing considered to be undermining its interests, not just Americans,” said Collin Koh, a researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. Koh points out that a PLA Navy carrier group has operated in eastern Taiwan at least twice before. And the presence of a large number of PLA aircraft in Taiwan ADIZ is becoming more common. In late March, 20 PLA ​​fighter jets entered Taiwan’s ADIZ within a day, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense. that simple highest number since last year, when Taiwan began detecting almost daily flights by Chinese aircraft into its airspace. Such Chinese activity is expected to continue. The PLA said in its statement that carrier operations such as the one organized on Monday would take place regularly. The American carrier operates in the South China Sea While the Chinese carrier was conducting exercises near Taiwan, a US Navy aircraft carrier group was conducting its operations in the South China Sea. The 7th U.S. Navy said the USS Theodore Roosevelt and his entourage entered the South China Sea on Sunday for routine operations, Roosevelt’s second such visit to the area this year. “It is great to return to the South China Sea to reassure our allies and partners that we remain committed to the freedom of the seas,” admired Doug Verissimo, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine, said in a statement. “While in the South China Sea, the attack group will conduct fixed and rotating flight operations, Greek naval exercises, anti-submarine operations, coordinated tactical training and more,” the 7th Fleet statement said. Beijing claims almost the entire 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory and in recent years has built military fortifications on several islands. He says the presence of foreign military forces as the striking group of US aircraft is fueling tensions in the region.

