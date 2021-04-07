Saudi parents welcome the reopening of possible schools, but concerns remain





RIYADH: Authorities said on Tuesday that 150,000 people would be allowed to perform Umrah or prayer every day at the Great Makkah Mosque during Ramadan, which begins next week. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said that up to 100,000 worshipers will be allowed to pray in the Grand Mosque and that 50,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah as part of its plan to increase operational capacity.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Guidance and Dawah said Umrah permits would be issued to pilgrims aged 65 and over who had already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, said the inoculation is a requirement for entering the Grand Mosque and the Mosque of the Prophets in Medina.

Minister of Islamic Affairs Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on Tuesday issued a directive with preventive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during Ramadan.

He said iftar, suhoor and itikaf inside mosques during Ramadan would be suspended, while the number of places for Eid al-Fitr prayers would be expanded. Al-Asheikh said that issues related to holding the Taraweeh and Qiyamah prayers in the mosque will be announced later.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdel Fattah Mashat, said that people wishing to perform Umrah during Ramadan will have to submit a permit application through the Tawakkalna app and not the Eatmarna app and that there will be an update in the coming days to secure the permits.

Permits will be distributed weekly during Ramadan for pilgrims and people wishing to pray at the Two Holy Mosques, he added, and new openings would be available with any cancellation. accelerating FACTS Umrah permits to be issued through the Tawakkalna application during Ramadan. Saudi Arabia reported 792 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 792 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 394,169.

There are 6,686 active cases, 846 of which are critical.

The Riyadh region reported the highest number of new infections with 363, the Makkah region reported 154 and the Eastern Province reported 112 cases.

Tuesday’s lowest figures came from the Northern Border regions with 11 cases followed by Baha, which recorded eight new cases.

The number of Kingdoms of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 380,772, while the number of deaths rose to 6,711 after seven more coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

There have been 62,432 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, increasing the total performed so far to more than 15.4 million.

As of Tuesday, more than 5.2 million COVID-19 vaccines had been administered at a rate of 127,115 per day.

