World Health Day 2021: Why health matters and how to protect it

The year 2020 is a shocking proof of the fact that we can no longer ignore our health care. As the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) devastated the world and continues to affect lives and livelihoods, it is a much-needed wake-up call that health truly is wealth and must be maintained at all costs.

With World Health Day, it is a great time to remember that Building a fairer, healthier world, which is also the theme of the day this year, begins with you and your actions.

Why good health matters

Have you ever wondered how good health is essential to living life on your own terms? We all have different dreams to fulfill and life goals to achieve. Whether running a full marathon or exploring the world, or creating precious memories with friends and family, our pursuit of life goals is what keeps us moving forward.

A healthy body and mind are critical to achieving all of this

In our fast-paced lives with constant stress, anxiety and unhealthy habits, health often takes a back seat. Overcoming exercise, getting poor nutrition instead of nutritious ones, disrupting sleep by watching too many of our favorite shows, while these can provide temporary comfort, the long-term consequences on your body can be catastrophic. Unhealthy habits such as smoking, alcohol consumption, decreased physical activity, late nights sleeping and poor eating habits are the main causes after overweight, poor eye health, chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems , hypertension, cancer, and more. Further, there is a diabetes epidemic in India, which is rightly called the diabetes capital of the world. According to the International Diabetes Federation, India is home to close to 77 million diabetics and the number is growing, thanks to our poor lifestyle choices, among other factors.

It is always essential to remember that holistic health also means taking care of your body and mental health. Cases of depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders have increased worldwide, which the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated. Therefore, as we work to manage our lives due to the pandemic, caring for your mental health and emotional well-being is more important than ever. Repeated health problems can not only ruin your life, but also take a massive toll on your loved ones. As health care costs increase, medical treatments can drain your savings significantly and even bankrupt you.

How to start taking care of your health

Contrary to popular belief, good health is more than just weight loss. It includes commitment to the health of the person, which includes caring for your emotional and physical health. There is no one size fits all approach to general well-being; should fit your requirements.

With the internet full of information, opinion and often contradictory views on health and nutrition, making healthy living choices can be quite confusing at first. However, there are some healthy habits that can make a big difference in your life:

# Adopt a healthy eating habit: Eating healthier does not mean sacrificing taste or giving up favorite foods altogether. Eating healthy can mean making sustainable food choices that work for you in the long run, at random. A healthy diet can keep you more energetic, boost your immunity and protect you from many infectious diseases and other health complications in the future.

# Get some moves: From weight loss, increased serotonin, improved metabolism to increased energy levels, the benefits of exercise are manifold and there are proven benefits of exercise for your mental health as well – it can help you sleep better, reduce stress and anxiety, increase self-esteem and confidence. You need to commit to changing your sedentary lifestyle and adding exercises to your routine. Initially it does not need to be something very laborious; even a brisk 30 minute walk every day can be a good starting point for a healthy life.

# Advantage of sleep: A good night’s sleep is essential to staying sharp, mentally focused, and maintaining good physical health. Getting 7-8 hours of healthy sleep every day can not only help you lose weight but can also improve your mood, increase productivity and exercise performance, reduce inflammation, and improve your immunity.

# Take care of the whole person: Like a healthy body, a healthy and healthy mind is essential to living well. Poor mental health not only has real, visible effects on your bodies increasing the risks of various diseases like diabetes and stroke, but it can also negatively affect every aspect of our lives. Seeking professional help is essential to taking good care of your mental health. There are many reliable resources available online to seek help and literature to educate yourself or a loved one on the matter. It may not fix your problems overnight, but it is an essential step towards a more satisfying life.

# Consult a professional wherever necessary: You can make simple and healthy choices for your lifestyle, but you may need to consult a professional if necessary, especially if you are making any drastic changes or if you have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, cancer. or heart disease. From doctors who can help you understand your health problems to nutritionists who can help you nutrition according to your body needs to licensed fitness trainers who can help you create a personalized workout plan for you, sometimes it is best to seek professional help to build a lifestyle plan that works for YOU.

Ensure complete tranquility and access to quality health care

A healthy lifestyle is often not enough to keep you safe from illness or accidents. Sometimes life throws you a curve. You need to be prepared for these emergencies to make sure you or a loved one gets the best quality medical treatment with zero compromises, despite the rising costs of medicine. Medical emergencies are a part of life, so comprehensive health insurance coverage is a must to live a healthier life. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a testament to the importance of having adequate health insurance as a necessity for a lifetime of health and financial security.

So, on this World Health Day, let us begin our health journeys and commit to living with the best quality of life by making responsible, reasonable, and healthy lifestyle choices that can help us live longer and healthier lives. we live better! Above all, Hai Health Toh Hai Life!

(By Priya Deshmukh Gilbile, Chief Operating Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Co Ltd)