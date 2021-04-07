The Greens of Germany will elect the candidate for chancellor on April 19





Recent polls show they rank second after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, which has relinquished profits made in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic amid resentment over a slow vaccination campaign and more. They show support of 22-23%, more than double the 8.9% the party won in the 2017 elections. The story goes down the ad The outcome of the September 26 parliamentary elections is unpredictable, in part because Merkel is not seeking a fifth term after 16 years in power. Its bloc has not yet chosen its candidate the two state governors, Armin Laschet and Markus Soeder, are expected to decide which of them is running by the end of May. Greens Secretary-General Michael Kellner wrote on Twitter that his party has a strong leading duo in Baerbock, 40, and Habeck, 51. He said the party would announce on April 19 which of them would be its candidate for chancellor. The decision will need approval by a party congress in June. Baerbock, a lawmaker in the national parliament, lacks government experience. Habeck served for several years as Minister of Agriculture and Environment in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein. The Greens last month unveiled a program proposing to speed up Germany’s exit from coal, boost carbon prices and massively increase infrastructure spending. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

