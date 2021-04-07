With the new supply, Ontario needs to change its vaccination plan, experts say

Ontario has done a good job administering COVID-19 vaccines so far given its limited supply of doses, but as variants continue to send more young people to hospital, the province needs to change its strategy, experts suggest of infectious diseases.

The province has launched Phase 2 of the vaccination plan, which targets people aged 50 and over living in COVID-19 hotspots and those who cannot work from home.

But critics say the variants of concern are moving much faster than the use of vaccines, stressing that the province has millions of doses in the freezer.

Prime Minister Doug Ford responded to the critics on Tuesday, saying that most of those doses are talked about.

“We’re ready to go,” Ford said. “We have booked over 1.3 million meetings.”

Before a shipment of millions of doses of vaccine arrived in Canada on Sunday, the province had administered about 2.4 million – or 86 percent – of the 2.8 million doses it had received from Ottawa. This ranked Ontario in second place among provinces and territories just behind Saskatchewan.

“With the limited amount of supply, I think we have been very successful in our initial strategy, which was to introduce it to long-term care residents, their staff and health care workers who will be carrying the burden of heavy for everything “, said Dr. Gerald Evans, a professor of infectious diseases at Queen’s University.

“But we need to be agile and change.”

In the third wave of the pandemic, new variants of concern have created a new vulnerable population – new essential workers, Evans said.

“The segment of the population that is pushing most of the pandemic is actually those who are younger, the age group between 20 and 40 who are doing essential work,” he said.

The new variants are even more contagious and lead to more serious diseases, Ontario data show.

“The original policy to start with older ages and move down has been good because it was reacting to current clinical data,” said Dr. Omar F. Khan, a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Toronto.

“With the variants, there is new data coming out that young people are looking like a young vulnerable population and we need to look at their vaccination.”

Matthew Miller, a professor of infectious disease at McMaster University, said we are now seeing gaps in the county immunization plan, which includes reaching out to seniors who are at home who are unable or unwilling to go to vaccination sites massive.

“There have been some communications to address that gap in recent days, but we should have understood that already,” Miller said.

The province now needs to focus on those who cannot work safely from home, he said.

“The more we can target populations that are at high risk of contracting the virus, the more effectively we will be able to prevent the spread of this virus to other lower risk groups,” Miller said.

Ford said the government is currently working on a plan to vaccinate core workers and teachers, but those workers will not receive their strikes until mid-May, according to the provincial framework released Tuesday.

The prime minister has called for more vaccines to be distributed from Ottawa, saying the province’s immunization plan depends on the availability of vaccine supplies.

“We were doing more than anyone with both hands tied behind our backs with dribbles and vaccine drabs,” Ford told a news conference Tuesday.

Evans said the province has done well with the supply it has been given despite recent criticism over “refrigerated vaccines”.

“This is what politicians do, throwing the blame,” Evans said. “Now we have a lot in the freezer because we just got a mass shipment, but it’s just a point in time.”

However, there is one area where the province needs to do better, Evans said, and that is the significant drop in doses administered over the weekends.

“You can’t do it in a pandemic,” he said. “We really have to vaccinate all the time every day.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 7, 2021.

Liam Casey, Canadian Press