



If a nation agrees to submit the ecocide proposal to the International Criminal Court for consideration, then an even more difficult task will begin. Ratification is a multi-step process that would require the support of either two-thirds or seven-eighths of the members of the courts, depending on the type of change presented. (Vanuatu still supports the campaign, but Covid-19 and the country’s limited resources for international diplomacy have left his eco-advocacy advocacy in defense, said Dreli Solomon, a spokesman for Vanuatu’s embassy in Brussels.) While no country has pledged to formally propose that the court approve ecocide, the campaign is gaining momentum, fueled by the youth-led climate movement and new radical groups like the Extinction Rebellion. In December, Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilms urged member states of the International Criminal Court to consider the possibility of adopting ecocide as a crime. A member of the Belgian Parliament has also proposed a bill criminalizing ecoid. And French lawmakers are working on legislation to make ecocide one offend is punishable by a fine and imprisonment, although Stop Ecocide criticized the bill as weak. At least 10 countries already have national ecocide laws, including Vietnam, which passed the law in 1990. Separately, French lawyers in January filed a motion on behalf of indigenous Amazonian groups asking the International Criminal Court to investigate Brazil’s Bolsonaro for crimes against humanity. The appeal alleges that deforestation encouraged by the Bolsonaros government and other policies have forced indigenous people out of their homes and even led to killings in the region. While the claim relies on citations to the crimes the court is already addressing, the lawyers who filed it HAVE said the issue is also an example of ecocide. The Brazilian Embassy in Washington said in a statement that “the Bolsonaro administration is taking concrete action to improve the lives of indigenous peoples and secure the future of the Amazon.” The embassy said over 70 per cent of the acceptable indigenous population had received the initial Covid-19 vaccine and that deforestation rates in the Amazon were 21 per cent lower from August to January, compared to the same period a year earlier. Badenoch said that while the obstacles to adopting a new international crime are high, they are not insurmountable. These things take a long time and are complex, he said. But they can be done. In the mainstream While the campaign for an ecocide law could take years if successful, all lawyers say the effort could bear fruit much faster: The ecocide campaign has introduced the concept into public discussion. Mehta does not expect the campaign to catch fire in the United States, but after four years of President Donald Trump, angered by the arrival of John Kerry, the special climate envoy to Bidens. We do not expect the US to join the ICC any time soon, but that said, talking about ecocide itself, we see no reason why it could not start happening in the US, she said. The State Department issued a statement saying the U.S. regularly engages with other countries on the importance of preventing environmental destruction during armed conflict, but added, We do not comment on the details of our communications with foreign governments .

