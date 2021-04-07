Celebrating the world’s largest network of highways





Ma Xuefeng / SHINE Zhang Kuihong, 79, still recalls the debates over the first national highway project in Chinese territory in 1984. Zhang, deputy chief construction engineer on the Hujia Expressway, was a special guest at an event Tuesday near the highway. China along the highways embarked on a grand tour to celebrate the highway network of the world’s largest country stretching 160,000 kilometers. Journalists from state and local media have been invited to explore the economic, cultural and tourism development along the highways. Ma Xuefeng / SHINE It is hard to imagine that experts and engineers were so conservative at the time that the first highway was hardly built. Many experts asked why we needed a highway 120 kilometers per hour when most families did not have passenger cars and even those who had only could travel only 80 kilometers per hour, Zhang recalls, standing at the original site of the Hujia Highway that opened on October 31, 1988. The hardest part of that construction was the clash of different views. No one asks that question anymore. In the last four decades, China has built a highway network over the mountains and across rivers that covers 99 percent of Chinese cities with populations of 200,000 or more. The next step is to cover all cities and counties with populations of 100,000 or more by 2035, said Wang Songbo, deputy director of the Department of Transportation’s comprehensive planning department. The development of digital infrastructure and intelligent transportation system is developing with great potential, such as real-time traffic monitoring to help drivers and central control deal with emergencies. I am a native of Jiading district, and I am proud to have been part of the highway construction team that helped make Jiading a sought-after area for investors. Zhang Kuihong / Deputy Chief Construction Engineer for Hujia Expressway According to Wang, highway mileage accounts for about 3 percent of total road mileage in China, but is responsible for more than half of freight transportation. The highway network has been the backbone of development across the country. The Hujia Expressway is a perfect example. Zhang has proven its immediate and long-term benefits. I am a native of Jiading County and I am proud to have been part of the highway construction team that helped make Jiading a sought-after area for investors, he said. The highway connects downtown Shanghai with its suburbs. Before the highway was built, it took at least two hours to travel 20 kilometers along the main road to distribute fresh produce to locals. The Hujia Highway shortened that trip to just 30 minutes. Shortly after it opened in 1988, an industrial park opened in Taopu’s Jiading Town, followed by tourism development in Nanxiang City, famous for xiaolongbao, Shanghais special steam dumpling. This development model can be seen all over the country, especially for remote counties and villages that can now fully realize their potential through better connections with the rest of the country thanks to the highway network.

