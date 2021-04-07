Boat, snowmobile, camel: The vaccine reaches the far corners of the world

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) After enduring 40-knot winds and freezing seas, health care providers drowned wet and cold on two islands in Maine in the North Atlantic late last month to carry out coronavirus vaccines.

As they came ashore on Little Cranberry Island, population 65, residents danced with excitement.

It’s a historic day for the island, said Kaitlyn Miller, who joined a friend of hers by not giving up on my goal! from the Broadway show Hamilton when the crew arrived.

All over the world, extra effort and ingenuity is needed to ensure that the vaccine goes to distant places. That means transporting it by boat to the islands, by snowmobile to the villages of Alaska, and through complex waterways through the Amazon to Brazil. Before it is finished, drones, engines, elephants, horses and camels will have been used to send it to the far corners of the world, said Robin Nandy, head of immunization for UNICEF.

This is unprecedented in efforts to distribute a new vaccine to any country in the world in the same calendar year, he said.

Although the spread of vaccination has been volatile in most parts of the world and some countries are still waiting for their first doses, there is an urgent incentive to inoculate people in hard-to-reach places that may not have had COVID-19 outbreaks but may also not be well equipped to deal with them if they operate.

It’s a race against time, said Sharon Daley, medical director of the Maine Seacoast Mission, which is providing shots to seven islands off the coast of Maine.

And while coronavirus vaccinations can pose unique challenges, including proper cooling, healthcare providers are fortunate to have an infrastructure set up through the systems they use to deliver children vaccinated against measles and other illnesses, Nandy said. .

In the rugged, roadless terrain of southwestern Alaska, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. leased planes and used snowmobiles this winter to distribute the vaccine to nearly four dozen villages scattered over an Oregon-sized area.

The vaccination attempt there began in December, when temperatures were still hovering around minus 20 or minus 30 Fahrenheit (minus 20 to minus 34 Celsius) and workers had to make sure the vaccine did not freeze on the syringe needles. Despite the challenges, the health corporation delivered thousands of doses to 47 villages within a month. In one village, residents became concerned after COVID-19 killed one person and sickened two others, including a local health worker.

“People were really desperate to get vaccinated there and it was exciting enough to just be able to bring them something, to protect them,” said Drs. Ellen Hodges, chief of staff of corporate health.

In India, workers recently traveled to the small village of Bahakajari, a village along the mighty Brahmaputra River in the far northeastern state of Assam, to begin vaccinating its nearly 9,000 inhabitants.

The vaccines were first sent to the nearest town, Morigaon, before being driven on foot. People from a nearby island were brought to the health center by boat, and women in bright saree and men lined up to be vaccinated. By the end of the day, 67 had received a shot, with officials planning to vaccinate another 800 within the next three days.

In Brazil, remote Amazon communities posed a challenge that meant traveling for hours by plane and small boat. Like many remote locations, getting the vaccine in rural areas was important because most jungle communities have only basic medical equipment that is not equipped to treat severe COVID-19 cases.

As in other parts of the world, including the US, healthcare workers had to overcome the challenge of convincing some villagers that it was safe and important to shoot.

Vaccine reluctance is a complex issue and it is extremely important that high quality information be provided to all groups within society, said a spokesman for the public-private partnership GAVI, the former Global Alliance on Vaccines and Immunization, which focuses on improving vaccines in poor countries.

In Maine, there was relief when the centuries-old Seacoast Mission took on the task of getting the vaccine on the islands.

For islanders, arriving on the mainland in the best of circumstances meant a day trip to get the vaccine. Rough weather can delay boats and mailboats, leaving residents stuck for days. And some are too weak to travel.

Life on the islands is remote. And isolated. And I think isolation is the pull but also the heart of the challenge, said John Zavodny, president of Seacoast Missions.

One last day, it was too windy to pick up mission ships that were equipped with medical equipment, so a smaller one was used. The team also commanded a lobster boat for the short voyage to the Small and Large Kastrati Islands.

The island islands are accustomed to a certain degree of isolation, but this winter was particularly severe on the Little Island of Kastrak because the community could not even hold its own dinners or other regular meetings due to coronavirus restrictions, said Lindsay Eysnogle , which teaches five children on the island starting from pre-K to second grade.

The vaccine gives hope that islanders can resume something similar to normal.

Omigosh, we are so excited, she said. This will provide relief from the level of isolation that were not taught here. It’s just a relief.

Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska, and photographer Anupam Nath in Bahakajari, India, contributed to this report.