



Army Chief Andy Marsh has announced he will retire from the role when his contract expires this summer. CC Marsh said it has been a lifetime honor to lead the force he first joined as a young recruit in 1987. After starting at Avon and Somerset Police, CC Marsh took on both operational and detective roles up to the role of Chief Inspector and Commander of the BCU, first for South Bristol and then Somerset East. He went on to serve as Assistant Chief of Police at Wiltshire Police and then Avon and Somerset Police, before being appointed Deputy Chief Accountant and then Chief of Police at Hampshire Police and then taking on the role of Chief of Police at Avon and Somerset Police in February 2016. CC Marsh said: Leaving a force where I first joined in 1987 has been a difficult decision to make, but I think it's the right time for me to start a new challenge and another person take the wheel and continue the journey to make the Avon and Somerset Police the extraordinary force it deserves to be. It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead a force filled with officers, staff, and volunteers who live and breathe with our values ​​of being a caring, courageous, inclusive, and learning-driven organization. "I am very proud of their achievements and the work they do every day to serve and protect the public. Together with society, the policing world has undergone a seismic shift since I joined in the late 1980s in terms of culture, attitude and professionalism, and from my role as NPCC leader for international policing, I know that the model our policing remains much the envy of the world. In terms of reflection, Ill will be proud of the great strides it has made in equipping our officers and staff with the best technology in the world, helping us become more agile and data-driven in investigating and disrupting crime, the preservation and protection of victims, and the identification of those who pose the greatest risk of harm. We need to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to embracing new technology and we were already a major force developing robotics and automation. Of course policing is always about people, and our vision, leadership and functionalization of the opportunities offered by digital, technology and data will keep this force at the forefront. Avon and Somerset Police have been at the forefront of these developments and I am proud of what we have achieved during my time as Chief. The Avon and Somerset area has a wonderful rich diversity, strong communities and a lasting sense of public spirit, which will make it just an even harder grief to leave my role this summer.

