



April 7, 2021 India reported 115,736 new cases, 59,856 downloads and 630 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health. India’s total cases are at 12,801,785, including 843,472 active cases, 11,792,135 recoveries and 166,177 deaths. Total vaccines: 87,077,474

As of 8pm yesterday, 562,807 doses of vaccine had been administered.

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new cases, 34,256 recurrences and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 3,113,354 cases; active assets: 472,283; recoveries: 2,583,331 recoveries; death toll: 56,330.

Delhi reports 3,548 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Rules of the Supreme Court in Delhi, wearing a mask is mandatory even if a person is driving alone, stating that even if a private car is occupied by a person, it is still a public space.

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Goa are among the states reporting a new influx of cases today, bringing the figure between them to 12,036.

The top five worst affected states are Maharashtra (3,113,354), Kerala (1,135,233), Karnataka (1,015,155), Andhra Pradesh (907,676) and Tamil Nadu (899,807). April 6, 2021 India reports a daily increase of 96,982 cases with 446 new COVID-related victims, bringing the death toll to 165,547 and the total number of cases to 12,686,049. The Union Ministry of Health says a total of 788,223 active cases have been registered, of which 11,732,279 have been recovered. Total vaccines: 83,110,926 vaccines. From 1 April, all persons 45 years of age and older are entitled to one of two possible COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin.

New Delhi has imposed a night curfew from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30, effective immediately.

The movement of essential goods and services will continue. Buses, subways, vehicles, taxis and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ferry only those people who are excluded from the night time.

Passengers traveling at airports and railways will only be excluded if they have valid tickets.

Pregnant women and people visiting hospitals will be excluded, private doctors, nurses and support staff will be excluded if they have been given curfews at night.

Telangana reported 1,498 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number in over five months. The number of cumulative states now stands at 314,735.

Nagpur registers 47,288 new cases.

Uttarakhand reported 547 new cases, bringing the total to 102,811 cases.

The number of misoramas increases to 4,500 cases.

Jharkhand reports a total of 128,332 positive cases: 5,882 active cases 121,310 recoveries and the death toll of 1,140.

Mumbai reported a total of 462,302 cases: 74,422 active cases, 374,985 recoveries and 11,797 deaths.

Gujarat reported a total of 321,598 cases: 16,252 cases, 300,765 dismissals and 4,581 deaths.

Maharashtra reported a total of 3,057,885 cases: 451,375 active cases, 2,549,075 downloads and the death toll at 56,033.

Andhra Pradesh reported a total of 909,002 cases: 10,710 active cases, 891,048 recoveries and a total of 7,244 deaths.

Rajasthan reported a total of 341,754 cases: 14,768 active cases, 324,145 recoveries and 2,841 deaths.

Karnataka reported a total of 1,020,434: 42,483 active cases, 965,275 downloads and 12,657 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh reported 3,398 new cases, 2,064 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh reported 3,999 new cases and 13 deaths.

Puducherry reported 237 new cases, affecting a total of 42,776 cases. April 5, 2021 The cases of India every day increase from 20,000 to 100,000 in just 25 days. Today, 4,300,966 vaccines have been administered.

New Delhi recorded 3,548 new cases and 15 deaths within the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 679,962 cases. April 4, 2021 New Delhi reported 4,033 new cases, the highest one-day count in 2021.

In this issue of Briefing India, we provide information on setting up a company in India. We discuss the current business environment of the country, explain the structures of units available to foreign investors in India, as well as their functions and requirements. Finally, we answer frequently asked questions. Proper effort for foreign companies in India In this issue of Briefing India, we provide information on performing proper care in India. First we focus on what is proper care, and why foreign companies should be involved in this process before investing in India. Next, we discuss the different types of proper care and explain their requirements and importance. Finally, we answer some of the most frequently asked questions.

In this issue of Briefing India, we provide information on performing proper care in India. First we focus on what is proper care, and why foreign companies should be involved in this process before investing in India. Next, we discuss the different types of proper care and explain their requirements and importance. Finally, we answer some of the most frequently asked questions. Auditing in IndiaIn this issue of Briefing India, we provide readers with an overview of the types and processes of India auditing, including general requirements and materials to be prepared. Finally, we cover key aspects of conducting a new GST audit, including the types of GST audits, general procedures, and document requirements. around us India Briefing is produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The firm assists foreign investors across Asia from offices around the world, including in Delhi AND Mumbai. Readers can write to you [email protected] for more support in doing business in India. We also hold offices or have alliance partners who assist foreign investors in Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Ital, Germany, and United States, in addition to internships at bangladesh AND Russia.

