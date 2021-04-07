International
Suga says it is ripe time to decide the fate of Fukushima No. 1 treated water
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that it is time to decide the fate of radioactively treated water deposited at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, despite strong opposition from fishermen to its release into the sea.
In a meeting between Suga and Hiroshi Kishi, president of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperation Associations, the head of the fisheries association reiterated concerns about the reputation damage that dumping in the Pacific Ocean could cause on Fukushima fishery products.
After the meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister, Kishi quoted Suga as saying, The destruction of water treated by ALPS is inevitable and experts have recommended that release at sea is the most realistic method that can be applied. Based on these contributions, I would like to set the policy of governments. ALPS refers to the process used to treat water in the tsunami-hit plant.
Kishi said fishermen across the country are still strongly opposed to the plan.
But if the government decides to release the treated water into the ocean, Kishi called on the government to take measures to address the damage to the industry’s reputation and provide comprehensive explanations for its decision including discussing safety issues for fishermen and the public. wide.
The Suga administration has vowed to make a formal decision on the fate of the accumulating water as soon as possible, as it will take two years of preparation before it is released. The plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., which has collected more than 1.2 million tonnes of treated water, expects the reservoir storage capacity to run out by the fall of 2022.
Suga is likely to convene a Cabinet meeting on the fate of treated water next Tuesday, media reports say.
The treated water is being collected because more than 100 tons of groundwater seeps into the basements of the destroyed reactor every day, mixing with highly radioactive waste. Tepco uses a purification system called ALPS that removes dozens of radionuclides at levels compliant with national standards, but cannot remove tritium.
A panel of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in February 2020 recommended that water be released into the sea, saying it is a common practice for nuclear plants worldwide. Resolving the water issue would pave the way for plant decomposition to be completed sometime between 2041 and 2051. There have been growing concerns that more than 1,000 storage tanks scattered throughout the plant would impede restoration work, including the extraction of nearly 900 tons of molten reactor waste from the three destroyed reactors.
The government is considering releasing small amounts of water simultaneously into the Pacific near Fukushima Prefecture for a period of about 30 years, after diluting the tritium concentration to about one-fortieth of the maximum set by national standards. He says the movement is not expected to affect human health.
However, public support for the dismissal remains low. An NHK survey showed last month that 51% of respondents are against release, compared to 18% who support it.
The plans have also drawn harsh criticism from neighboring countries, including South Korea. According to Fukushima prefecture, 15 countries and regions, including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, still apply restrictions on food imports from the prefecture, although 39 nations have lifted such restrictions in the years following the nuclear disaster.
The government was on the verge of formally approving the release last October, but the plan was pushed back after facing strong opposition from local fishermen and the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperation Associations.
At a time like misinformation and a lot of information, quality journalism is more important than ever.
By agreeing, you can help us retrieve the story properly.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]