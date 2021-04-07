Suga says it is ripe time to decide the fate of Fukushima No. 1 treated water

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that it is time to decide the fate of radioactively treated water deposited at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, despite strong opposition from fishermen to its release into the sea.

In a meeting between Suga and Hiroshi Kishi, president of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperation Associations, the head of the fisheries association reiterated concerns about the reputation damage that dumping in the Pacific Ocean could cause on Fukushima fishery products.

After the meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister, Kishi quoted Suga as saying, The destruction of water treated by ALPS is inevitable and experts have recommended that release at sea is the most realistic method that can be applied. Based on these contributions, I would like to set the policy of governments. ALPS refers to the process used to treat water in the tsunami-hit plant.

Kishi said fishermen across the country are still strongly opposed to the plan.

But if the government decides to release the treated water into the ocean, Kishi called on the government to take measures to address the damage to the industry’s reputation and provide comprehensive explanations for its decision including discussing safety issues for fishermen and the public. wide.

The Suga administration has vowed to make a formal decision on the fate of the accumulating water as soon as possible, as it will take two years of preparation before it is released. The plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., which has collected more than 1.2 million tonnes of treated water, expects the reservoir storage capacity to run out by the fall of 2022.

Suga is likely to convene a Cabinet meeting on the fate of treated water next Tuesday, media reports say.

The treated water is being collected because more than 100 tons of groundwater seeps into the basements of the destroyed reactor every day, mixing with highly radioactive waste. Tepco uses a purification system called ALPS that removes dozens of radionuclides at levels compliant with national standards, but cannot remove tritium.

A panel of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in February 2020 recommended that water be released into the sea, saying it is a common practice for nuclear plants worldwide. Resolving the water issue would pave the way for plant decomposition to be completed sometime between 2041 and 2051. There have been growing concerns that more than 1,000 storage tanks scattered throughout the plant would impede restoration work, including the extraction of nearly 900 tons of molten reactor waste from the three destroyed reactors.

The government is considering releasing small amounts of water simultaneously into the Pacific near Fukushima Prefecture for a period of about 30 years, after diluting the tritium concentration to about one-fortieth of the maximum set by national standards. He says the movement is not expected to affect human health.

However, public support for the dismissal remains low. An NHK survey showed last month that 51% of respondents are against release, compared to 18% who support it.

The plans have also drawn harsh criticism from neighboring countries, including South Korea. According to Fukushima prefecture, 15 countries and regions, including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, still apply restrictions on food imports from the prefecture, although 39 nations have lifted such restrictions in the years following the nuclear disaster.

The government was on the verge of formally approving the release last October, but the plan was pushed back after facing strong opposition from local fishermen and the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperation Associations.