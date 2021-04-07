The Tokyo Olympic torch relay will not pass through the streets of Osaka





TOKYO – The Tokyo Olympic torch relay will not cross the streets of Osaka prefecture next week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The move is a stumbling block for Tokyo organizers, who started the relay two weeks ago from the northeastern Fukushima prefecture with 10,000 runners planning to cross Japan over four months. The Olympics open in just over 100 days on July 23rd. In a last-minute change of plans, organizers said in a statement Wednesday that runners and torchbearers would be involved in an event in an Osaka city park on days when the relay would cross the entire prefecture. This would be April 13-14. “Given the circumstances, Osaka prefectural authorities today requested Tokyo 2020 to hold the Osaka segment of the Olympic relay at Expo ’70 Memorial Park rather than on public roads,” Tokyo organizers said in a statement. The statement said the Osaka segment would take place in the park “for all the torchbearers who want to run there”. He also said that “no spectator” would be accepted any day. The ordeal of holding the relay on the track recalls the gigantic problems that the Olympic and Paralympic Games are likely to take place with a total of 15,400 athletes from more than 200 countries entering Japan. They will join tens of thousands of other officials, judges, media and broadcasters. Fans from abroad are banned and it is not yet clear how many local fans will be able to attend the Olympic events. Tokyo organizing committee chairman Seiko Hashimoto promised a decision this month on the country’s capacity, but hinted last week that the announcement could be delayed. Ticket sales would account for $ 800 million in revenue for organizers, a large but small fraction compared to the official $ 15.4 billion official bill for the Olympics, most of which falls on Japanese taxpayers. Osaka Prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura urged people Wednesday not to make unnecessary trips to the area. “Medical systems (in Osaka) are on the verge of collapse,” Yoshimura told a news conference, attributing the rapid rise in infections to new variants of the virus. “Obviously it spreads faster and is more contagious.” About 70% of the available hospital beds in Osaka are already occupied, officials said. Osaka reported 719 new cases on Tuesday and more than 800 were expected Wednesday, both of which exceed the total for Tokyo. But there are also fears that growth will soon be seen in Tokyo. The spread of vaccines is extremely slow in Japan, with very few people expected to be vaccinated when the Olympics begin. Japan has attributed about 9,300 deaths to COVID-19, which is good by world standards but poor by standards in most Asian countries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos