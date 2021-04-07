Connect with us

International

Today in History, 7 April 2021 | tidings

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


April 7

TODAY ACTIVITY

1915

Jazz singer-songwriter Billie Holiday, also known as Lady Day, was born in Philadelphia.

EDHE N TH KIST D DAT

1862

Union forces led by General Ulysses S. Grant defeated the Confederates at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee.

1922

The Teapot Dome scandal had its beginnings as Home Secretary Albert B. Fall signed a secret deal to lease US Navy oil reserves in Wyoming and California to his friends, oilmen Harry F. Sinclair and Edward L. Doheny , in exchange for cash gifts.

1927

The image and voice of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover was broadcast live from Washington to New York at the first successful long-distance television demonstration.

[1945[1945

During World War II, American planes effectively captured and destroyed a Japanese fleet, which included the Yamato warship, which was heading to Okinawa for a suicide mission.

1954

President Dwight D. Eisenhower held a press conference at which he spoke about the importance of curbing the spread of communism in Indochina, saying, You have set up a domino line, you knock the first and what will happen to the last one is security that will pass very quickly. (This became known as domino theory, although Eisenhower did not use that term.)



New York carts

A battery-powered tram in New York City, 1913.


New York State Archives


1957

Shortly after midnight, the last New York electric carts completed its final run from Queens to Manhattan.

1962

Nearly 1,200 Cuban exiles tried by Cuba for their roles in the failed Pig Bay invasion were convicted of treason.

1966

The U.S. Navy recovered a hydrogen bomb that the U.S. Air Force had lost in the Mediterranean Sea near Spain after a B-52 crash.

1984

The Census Bureau reported that Los Angeles had surpassed Chicago as the second most populous city in the nations.

1994

Civil war broke out in Rwanda, a day after a mysterious plane crash claimed the lives of the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi; in the months that followed, hundreds of thousands of moderate Tutsi and Hutu minorities were slaughtered by Hutu extremists.

2010

North Korea said it had sentenced and sentenced an American to eight years in prison for entering the country illegally and unspecified hostile acts. (Aijalon Mahli Gomes was released in August 2010 after former US President Jimmy Carter secured his release.)

2011

A man shot and killed 12 children at the Tasso da Silveira public school in Rio de Janeiro; the gunman, a lone student at the school, shot and killed himself after being pushed into a corner by police.

A powerful earthquake shook Japan near the same area that was devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami nearly a month ago; no giant waves or loss of life were reported.



Myk slager

Thomas Butcher


CNN


2015

Michael Thomas Slager, a white South Carolina police officer, was charged with murder in the murder of black motorist Walter Lamer Scott after law enforcement officers saw a cell phone video taken by a bystander. (Slager pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison; prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining state murder charges after a jury could not find out if he had committed a crime.)

2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied any connection to offshore accounts and described the Panama Papers leak scandal as part of a US-led plot to weaken Russia.

In a brazen attack near the Syrian capital, Islamic State militants abducted 300 cement workers and contractors from their workplace northeast of Damascus.

American Idol crowned 24-year-old Trent Harmon his 15th and final winner as the influential TV show came to an end.

2020

Wisconsin resumed personal voting after the State Supreme Court blocked governors’ order to postpone primaries; thousands lined up in Milwaukee amid fears the vote would strike a chord in states’ coronavirus cases.

Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly resigned after lambasting the officer who had resigned as USS Captain Theodore Roosevelt, who had been struck by a coronavirus outbreak; James McPherson was appointed interim Secretary of the Navy. President Donald Trump fired Glenn Fine, the Department of Defense inspector general who was supposed to oversee the $ 2.2 trillion bailout package for coronavirus-affected businesses and individuals.

DAY BLINDS TODAY

Country singer Bobby Bare is 86. R&B singer Charlie Thomas (The Drifters) is 84. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is 83. Film director Francis Ford Coppola is 82. Actor Roberta Shore is 78. Singer Patricia Bennett (The Chiffons ) is 74 Singer John Oates is 73. Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is 72. Singer Janis Ian is 70. Country musician John Dittrich is 70. Actor Jackie Chan is 67. Famous College and Football Hall Tony Dorsett is 67. Actor Russell Crowe is 57. Christian / jazz singer Mark Kibble (Take 6) is 57. Actor Bill Bellamy is 56. Rock musician Dave Yorkie Palmer (Space) is 56. Rock musician Charlie Hall (Fight Against Drugs) is 47 Former footballer-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 46. Actor Heather Burns is 46. Christian rock singer-songwriter John Cooper (Skillet) is 46. Actor Kevin Alejandro is 45. Retired baseball footballer Adrian Beltre is 42. Actor Sian Clifford is 39. Rock musician Ben McKee (Imagine Dragons) is 36. Christian rock singer Tauren Wells is 35. Actor Ed Speleers is 33. Actor Conner Rayburn is 22 years old.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: