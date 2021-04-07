Australia escalates EU – POLITICO vaccine saliva

SYDNEY To cope with the huge internal pressure on the slow distribution of vaccines, the Australian government has chosen a path that its European counterparts love so much: blaming Brussels.

Canberra on Wednesday accused the EU of blocking AstraZeneca from exporting doses of coronavirus vaccines to Australia and said Brussels’ claims that it was not blocking shipments were “semantic”.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a lack of vaccine delivery was to blame for Australia losing its goal of hitting 4 million people by the end of March, a widely reported remark that targeted the EU. Hours later, the two sides quarreled again, with Brussels dismissing a claim from an Australian government source that had blocked a shipment of 3.1 million doses.

At a news conference Wednesday, Morrison did not back down.

“At no point yesterday did I make any comment about the European Union’s actions,” he said. I simply stated the fact that 3.1 million of the contracted vaccines we relied on in early January, when a series of targets were set, did not show up in Australia.

The EU officially blocked a shipment of 250,000 doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca destined for Australia from Italy in early March but argues it was the only time it used such force. On March 31, there were seven pending requests for vaccine exports and an EU official said none of them were from Australia.

“Export applications would come from the company to the competent member states and then to the Commission for approval so far we have not seen any such request,” the official said.

The remarks echoed a message from a senior EU official earlier Wednesday: There are currently no other AstraZeneca requests for shipments to Australia. “

But Canberra argues that AstraZeneca has not sought export approval from Brussels because the company knows the claims will be rejected.

AstraZeneca has not been able to obtain an export license from Europe to ship the remaining doses and they know they will never be approved by the European Commission, an Australian government spokesman told Sydney Morning Herald in a statement. The European Commission itself has confirmed that their export control regime has blocked the export of a number of those doses, including a shipment of 250,000 doses, and they also demanded that we withdraw other applications for export licenses.

Morrison said letters from Canberra to the EU requesting vaccines had not been answered. He added that he would again seek official approval from AstraZeneca for the release of blocked vaccines.

“We definitely want those millions of doses,” he said. Given the statements made overnight [by the EU], that apparently there is no obstacle to this … I would hope it could be easily addressed.

Earlier Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg told ABC television that the EU “does not approve” vaccine exports to Australia “is in fact the same as the blockade.” Europeans have made it absolutely clear that “Both public and private ones that no further doses of AstraZeneca will flow until they have met their domestic orders, so this is the problem we have.”

But the EU insists Canberra has lobbied the wrong people. Morrison has written and summoned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but the contract Australia has signed is with AstraZeneca, not the EU, an EU spokeswoman said. Four officials said Australia’s problem is the same as the EU: AstraZeneca is not fulfilling its surrender commitments.

The European Commission is arguing the semantics, but at the end of the day, all we want is what the Australians have ordered so that we can get more gun vaccines, the Australian government spokesman told SMH.

A total of 920,334 Australians have received a coronavirus vaccine as of April 6, according to the latest government figures, from a population of over 25 million. Overall, the country performed better than most during the pandemic, recording only 29,365 cases and 909 deaths.

Jillian Deutsch AND Jakob Hanke Vela contributed to the reporting.

