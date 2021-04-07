Mass Covid testing in Scotland explained: Here is everything we know so far

Mass Covid testing is expected to take place in Scotland in the coming months, with each person in the country qualified for testing twice a week.

Lateral flow tests will be used as they provide faster results as they do not have to be sent to a laboratory.

What is a side flow test?

They use technology similar to a pregnancy test and can give a result within 30 minutes.

Looks for antigens in the blood to find out if a person has Covid.

Simply squeeze your nose or mouth, place it in the supplied fluid before pressing it down on a strip and wait 30 minutes.

The paper bar will be displayed with two lines if it is positive (may be weak), a line at the top if it is negative or a line at the bottom if the test is invalid.

NHS – A Guide to COVID-19 Self-Testing (Lateral Rapid Flow Test) Regular rapid Covid-19 testing is now available for parents and support bubbles of children attending daycare, school or college. Regular testing will help stop the virus from spreading, keeping your family and friends safer. Quicks are quick and easy to make. Find more gov.uk/coronavirus-scest-houseestesting-esting Posted by nhs.uk on Monday, March 15, 2021

If positive, you need to go online and report the result and require a PCR test.

You also need to be isolated.

Side flow testing is not 100% accurate, so a PCR test must be undertaken to get a proper result.

Why is mass testing taking place?

It is unfolding to help the country return to a kind of normalcy and keep Covid suppressed.

Testing is a vital tool to keep on top of the virus and helps to determine where Covid outbreaks occur.

It also helps health officials monitor community transmission.

World Health Organization said the key to tackling Covid was testing so that countries know what the virus is doing.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: This test will be additional and will complement the additional testing avenues that are in place in priority areas.

This more universal approach to asymptomatic testing will allow us to assess the impact it may have on further transmission suppression.

Current testing in Scotland

For the moment has a number of testing facilities throughout the place where you can attend if you have symptoms.

There are car seats at Aberdeen Airport and on the university campus of the Highlands and Inverness Islands.

Walking facilities have also been set up in towns and cities across the country and north and northeast:

Roy Strathdee Building (Aberdeen)

Lossie Green Car Park (Elgin)

Car parking at the Inverness Council Headquarters

Car park Mossfield (Oban)

Car park by the river (fuse)

Small-scale test sites are also located in some towns and villages in the Highlands, where they also visit mobile test units.

Home testing kits may also be required which you can post again.

For asymptomatic testing, a number of sites have been deployed throughout the Grampian, focusing on areas with high populations or where outbreaks have occurred.

There is now an open clinic in Elgin for this.

Side flow testing is currently available for school staff and high school students, health workers and in some workplaces, such as food processing plants.

How will it work?

Ms. Sturgeon offered very little explanation of how this massive test would work when she appeared at a Covid conference on Tuesday.

However, she proved that it would be a regime similar to that of England.

England is launching their mass trial program on Friday, with everyone being given the opportunity to test themselves twice a week.

People will be able to take a test through home ordering services, on-the-job testing programs, schools or community testing sites or by meeting one at a local testing center.

A “youngPharmacy CollectThe initiative is also starting, where anyone over 18 without Covid symptoms is able to visit a participating pharmacy and assemble a box of seven tests that will be used twice a week at home.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the launch of the program, saying they would help stop Covid-19 explosions “in their tracks”.

He said: “As we continue to make good progress in our vaccine program and with our roadmap for the careful easing of restrictions that are occurring, regular rapid testing is even more important to ensure that those efforts do not will be lost.

Blocking restrictions?

Will mass testing help us live without restrictions in Covid?

According to Ms Sturgeon, it is only a tool to help keep the virus suppressed, and we must still be careful to follow the current instructions of the Scottish Government.

She said: You can try yourself one day and be negative, you may still be incubating the virus and it does not show up in the test, or you can come out negatively, step out your front door and meet someone passing you virusin.

This does not mean that you can pay attention to the wind and just live normally.

There is a lot to play, but it is really important that we do not talk about testing in a way that encourages people to stop taking all other precautions.