



The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that deficit of goods and services was $ 71.1 billion in February, up from $ 3.3 billion from $ 67.8 billion in January, revised. US International Trade in Goods and Services Deficit Deficits: $ 71.1 billion + 4.8% Exports: $ 187.3 billion -2.6% Imports: $ 258.3 billion -0.7% Next release: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 () Statistical significance is not applicable or immeasurable. The data are adjusted for seasonality, but not for price changes Source: US Census Bureau, US Bureau of Economic Analysis; US International Trade in Goods and Services, April 7, 2021 COVID-19 Impact on International Trade in Goods and Services The global pandemic and economic recovery continued to affect international trade in February 2021. The full economic effects of the pandemic cannot be determined in statistics because the impacts are usually embedded in source data and cannot be identified separately. Exports, Imports and Balance Sheet (exhibition 1) February exports were $ 187.3 billion, $ 5.0 billion less than January exports. Imports in February were $ 258.3 billion, $ 1.7 billion less than January imports. The February increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit from $ 2.8 billion to $ 88.0 billion and a decrease in the services surplus from $ 0.5 billion to $ 16.9 billion. From year to day, the deficit of goods and services increased by $ 56.5 billion, or 68.6 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports decreased by $ 36.2 billion or 8.7 percent. Imports increased by $ 20.3 billion or 4.1 percent. Quarterly moving average (exhibition 2) The average deficit in goods and services rose $ 0.7 billion to $ 68.6 billion for the three months ending in February. Average exports rose $ 1.1 billion to $ 189.9 billion in February.

Average imports rose $ 1.8 billion to $ 258.5 billion in February. From year to year, the average deficit in goods and services increased by $ 25.9 billion from the three months ended in February 2020. Average exports fell by $ 19.2 billion as of February 2020.

Average imports increased by $ 6.7 billion from February 2020. Exports (exhibitions 3, 6 and 7) Exports of goods fell $ 4.8 billion to $ 131.1 billion in February. Exports of goods under the Census fell $ 4.8 billion. Capital goods fell $ 2.5 billion. Other industrial machinery fell $ 0.7 billion. Civilian aircraft crashed $ 0.5 billion. Semiconductors drop $ 0.4 billion.

Consumer goods fell $ 0.9 billion.

Food, beverages and beverages fell $ 0.7 billion.

Vehicles, parts and automotive engines fell $ 0.7 billion. Net balance of payments adjustments increased by $ 0.1 billion. Exports of services fell $ 0.2 billion to $ 56.1 billion in February. Travel was down $ 0.1 billion. Imports (exhibitions 4, 6 and 8) Imports of goods fell $ 2.0 billion to $ 219.1 billion in February. Imports of goods under the Census fell $ 2.1 billion. Vehicles, parts and automobile engines fell $ 3.4 billion. Passenger cars fell $ 1.8 billion.

Consumer goods fell $ 2.7 billion. Pharmaceutical preparations fell $ 3.9 billion.

Supplies and industrial materials increased by $ 3.5 billion. Finished metal forms increased by $ 1.1 billion. Crude oil rose $ 1.0 billion. Natural gas rose $ 0.9 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments increased by $ 0.1 billion. Imports of services rose $ 0.3 billion to $ 39.2 billion in February. Transportation increased $ 0.2 billion.

Insurance services increased by $ 0.1 billion. Real goods on the basis of the 2012 dollar registration (exhibition 11) The real goods deficit rose $ 3.0 billion to $ 99.1 billion in February. Real exports of goods fell $ 7.9 billion to $ 139.4 billion.

Real imports of goods fell $ 4.9 billion to $ 238.5 billion. review Reviews on January exports Exports of goods were revised by $ 0.2 billion.

Exports of services were revised by $ 0.1 billion. Reviews on January imports Imports of goods have been revised to less than $ 0.1 billion.

Imports of services were revised down $ 0.1 billion. Goods by selected countries and areas: Monthly Registration Base (exhibition 19) February figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($ 3.7), Brazil ($ 1.4), Hong Kong ($ 1.2), Singapore ($ 0.6), the United Kingdom ($ 0.2) and Saudi Arabia ($ 0.1). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($ 30.3), European Union ($ 19.0), Mexico ($ 6.8), Germany ($ 5.3), Japan ($ 4.5), Canada ($ 4.0), Italy ($ 3.2), France ($ 2.7), Taiwan ($ 2.4), South Korea ($ 2.3) and India ($ 1.7). The deficit with China rose $ 3.1 billion to $ 30.3 billion in February. Exports fell $ 4.5 billion to $ 10.4 billion and imports fell $ 1.5 billion to $ 40.6 billion.

The deficit with Canada rose $ 2.2 billion to $ 4.0 billion in February. Exports fell $ 0.5 billion to $ 23.7 billion and imports rose $ 1.7 billion to $ 27.7 billion.

The deficit with Mexico fell $ 5.1 billion to $ 6.8 billion in February. Exports increased by $ 2.1 billion to $ 22.8 billion and imports decreased by $ 3.0 billion to $ 29.6 billion. * * * All referenced statistics are seasonally adjusted; statistics are based on balance of payments unless otherwise specified. Additional statistics, including unregulated seasonal statistics and details of goods on the basis of the Census, are available in Exhibits 1-20b of this notice. For information on data sources, definitions and review procedures, see the explanatory notes in this notice. The full release can be found at www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press-Release/current_press_release/index.html or www.bea.gov/data/intl-trade-investment/international-tra-goods-and-service. Full time is available at the Economic Information Registration Office at www.census.gov/economic-indicators/ or on the BEA website at www.bea.gov/news/schedule. * * * Next departure: May 4, 2021, at 8:30 AM EDT

US International Trade in Goods and Services, March 2021 * * * Notification Upcoming updates on goods and services With releases in US international trade in goods and services, the April 2021 report (FT-900) and the annual revision of the FT-900 on June 8, 2021, trade statistics for goods based on both the Census and the balance of payments (BOP) basis will be revised starting in 2016 and the statistics on trade in services will be revised starting in 2013. The revised statistics for goods on a BOP basis and for services will also be included in the International Transactions of Sh. BA, First Quarter 2021 and Annual Update report and at Interactive database of international transactions, both will be issued by the American Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on June 23, 2021. The revised statistics on trade in goods will reflect: Corrections and adjustments to previously published non-adjusted seasonal statistics for goods based on the Census.

Incorporate a new BOP regulation to improve the coverage of aircraft imports on a BOP basis. For more information on BOP adjustments, which are adjustments that BEA applies to goods under Registration to convert them to a BOP basis, see the Goods section (balance of payments basis) in the notes.

New and revised source data for other BOP adjustments.

Recalculated seasonal and daily trading arrangements. The revised services trade statistics will reflect: Newly available and reviewed source data, mainly from international services BEA surveys, including the results of the BEA standard security services survey.

Seasonal adjustments recalculated.

Revised time distributions of quarterly source data in monthly statistics. See the Services section in the notes for more information. A preview of the 2021 BEA Annual Updates to International Transaction Accounts will appear in the April 2021 issue of Current Business Survey. If you have questions, please contact the U.S. Census Bureau, Economic Indicators Division, at (800) 549-0595, option 4, or at [email protected] or BEA, Balance of Payments Division , in international accounts @ bea.gov.

