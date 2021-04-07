International
Celebrated International Asexuality Day, explained
An asexual person or ace is someone who experiences a lack of sexual attraction or desire for other people.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. For the first time, International Asexuality Day (IAD) will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Her worldwide awareness campaign is focused on full recognition asexual spectrum. This includes asexual, Greek, demisexual identities and all other ace identities. The campaign is also aimed at promoting ace visibility and giving a voice to a group of people who are often overlooked or misunderstood.
According to Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a nonprofit organization on a mission to end discrimination against LGBTQ persons, an asexual person or ace is someone who experiences a lack of sexual attraction or desire for other people. Data from National Project Survey 2020 LGBTQ Youth Mental Health Survey shows 1 in 10 young LGBTQIA + identified as asexual or on the aspiration spectrum.
Meanwhile, a 2019 report from UCLA Law School Williams Institute shows that it is estimated that 1.7% of sexual minority adults are identified as asexual. The study also found that asexuals are more likely to be non-binary female or gender-determined females and younger, compared to non-asexual lesbians, gay men, and bisexual adults (LGB).
“Asexuality is an evolving identity,” said Dr. Esther D. Rothblum, a renowned researcher at the Williams Institute. “Since most asexual respondents were young, we expect that the prevalence and understanding of asexuality will increase as more young people reach adolescence and become familiar with identity.”
The Williams Institute report also shows that asexual sexual minority adults report more discrimination and stigma on a daily basis than LGB non-sexual adults. For more, statistics show, asexual youth report higher levels of depression and anxiety compared to the overall LGBTQ sample. This year the IAD campaign comes with four themes to highlight the advocacy work of ace communities and plus-LGBTQIA organizations. This includes Advocacy, Celebration, Education and Solidarity.
Sacramento LGBT Community Center, a non-profit on a mission to create a region where LGBTQ + people thrive, is encouraging the public to recognize the IAD as well as support all LGTBQIA + communities throughout the year. The organization is also committed to “supporting the health and well-being of the most marginalized, advocating for equality and justice, and working to build a rich LGBTQ + cultural community.”
I think it is really important that community members or anyone who questions their identity have a day that celebrates who they are, especially for asexual people, said Alexis Sanchez, Director of Advocacy and Training in the LGBT Community, Growing up not seeing yourself reflected in popular media or not knowing that other people like you exist can be really isolating. International Asexuality Day really helps people feel valued in their identity and community.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are still ways to recognize IAD. You can just share one posting on social media that support the ace community. You may also want to consider the virtual membership of organizations around the world that host events, campaigns, and support the cause. To find a local organization celebrating IAD, visit IAD website. To learn more about how you can get involved in supporting the LGBTQIA + community, visit Sacramento LGBT Community Center Website.
