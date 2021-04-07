African Presidents, Global Leaders Support Bold Action to Adapt to Climate Change for Africa – World

In a historic and united show for a continent that contributes only 5% to global emissions, more than 30 heads of state and global leaders pledged to prioritize actions that help African countries adapt to the effects of climate change and build better ahead. ”

Africa now faces the dual onslaught of climate change – currently estimated at between $ 7 billion and $ 15 billion annually – and Covid-19, which has claimed 114,000 lives. The African Development Bank expects the impact of climate change on the continent to increase to $ 50 billion annually by 2040, with a further 3% annual decline in GDP by 2050.

Speaking on Tuesday, during a Virtual Leaders Dialogue called by African Development Bank, Global Adaptation Center (external link) and the Africa Adaptation Initiative, more than 30 heads of state and global leaders gathered behind a brave young man Adaptation Acceleration Program in Africa. The goal of the program is to mobilize $ 25 billion to accelerate climate change adaptation actions across Africa.

President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and President of the African Union, invited his leading colleagues to: “review our climate ambitions and accelerate the implementation of our planned actions under our national priorities. To do this we will need to focus on actions to adapt to the impacts of climate change, these include nature-based solutions, energy transitions, expanded transparency framework, technology transfer and climate financing. “

The Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program is built to address the impacts of Covid-19, climate change and the continent’s worst recession in 25 years. This is why today’s unprecedented display of support for African adaptation funding is so significant.

According to Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and President of the Global Center for Adaptation, “The Covid-19 pandemic is eroding recent progress in building climate resilience and leaving more countries and communities vulnerable to future shocks.Africa must make up for lost land and lost time.Climate change did not stop because of Covid-19 nor the urgent task of preparing humanity to live with the many effects of a planet that I’m warming up.

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba and President of the African Union-led Africa-Africa Initiative spoke of Gabon’s record in reducing emissions. He said Gabon is one of the few countries in the world that is positive carbon. “We must insist that equal attention be paid to climate adaptation and mitigation in climate finance. “Africa calls on developed nations to bear historic responsibility and join the program to accelerate adaptation in Africa,” said President Bongo.

President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said: “With our partners, we aim to mobilize $ 25 billion in funding for the success of the Africa Adaptation Program. It’s time for developed countries to deliver on their promise to provide $ 100 billion a year in climate finance. And much of that has to do with climate adaptation. So far, more than $ 20 trillion has gone to Covid-19 stimulus packages in developed countries. The International Monetary Fund’s plan to issue $ 650 billion in Other Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to boost global reserves and liquidity will be extremely useful in supporting green growth and financing the climate for economic recovery **. ** I salute the leadership of the US government and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in particular, for this great push. “

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said: “African countries are showing leadership … The Africa Adaptation Program and many other ambitious African initiatives need to be strengthened to fully achieve their goals. “

Guterres added: “Universal access to energy in Africa, a priority in the coming years, can be ensured mainly through renewable energy. I call for a comprehensive support package to meet these dual objectives by COP 26. It is achievable, it is necessary, it is overdue and it is smart. ”

Speaking on behalf of US President Joseph R. Biden, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said: “The United States remains a committed development partner for Africa and a strong supporter of the African Development Bank. Africa contributed less to climate change but is suffering worse from its effects. Congratulations to the African Development Bank and the Global Adaptation Center for developing the Adaptation Acceleration Program in Africa. We support the. Program to help ensure that together, we can avoid the worst effects of climate change. ”

The Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program, launched by the African Development Bank and the Global Adaptation Center, revolves around several transformational initiatives:

Digital intelligent climate technologies for agriculture and food security aims to increase access to digitally intelligent climate technologies for at least 30 million farmers in Africa. African Infrastructure Sustainability Accelerator will increase investment in climate-sustainable urban and rural infrastructure in key sectors. These include water, transportation, energy and waste management for a circular economy. Empowering Youth for Entrepreneurship and Creating Jobs in Climate Sustainability * will provide one million young people with climate adaptation skills and support 10,000 youth-run small and medium-sized businesses to create green spaces . * Innovative Financial Initiatives for Africa will help close adaptation finance gaps, increase access to existing finance and mobilize new public and private sector investments.

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said: “Apart from facing the health and economic crisis caused by the pandemic, countries in Africa are among the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Addressing this dual challenge requires putting adaptation at the heart of Africa’s recovery – so that countries can build resilience to climate change and boost economic activity. This pandemic has shown us the importance of investing in people. And that’s so valuable for Africa, which has a young, fast-growing population. It starts with improving education, health care and food security and in this context, I warmly welcome the Adaptation Acceleration Program in Africa. “

Speaking on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron, Chief Executive Officer of the French Development Agency, Remy Rioux said: “Africa is offering solutions to climate change, including the Great Green Wall and the Desert Power Initiative of the African Development Bank “To build the world’s largest solar zone in the Sahel of Africa. France fully supports the Adaptation Acceleration Program in Africa.”

Moderation of Leaders Dialogue, Dr. Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Adaptation Center, said: “Africa has a unique opportunity to advance its development exponentially if it now invests in a future adapted to a smart climate based on a deep understanding of the risks and solutions that put nature and people at the center. ”

