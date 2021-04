Wednesday marks the third anniversary Green Shirts Day in Canada. Born of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy in 2018, the day encourages people across Canada to talk to their family about organ donation, record their wishes, and remember those who lost their lives and gave the gift of life. Sixteen people were killed and 13 others injured when a semi-trailer truck ran a stop sign and boarded the hockey team bus lane at a rural intersection near Tisdale, Sask. Broncos player Logan Boulet died as a result of the collision, but the 21-year-old had previously told his family that he wanted to be an organ donor. His heart, liver, lungs, kidneys and corneas saved or improved the lives of six people across Canada. The story goes down the ad









April 7 is now known as Green Shirts Day, a day dedicated to promoting organ donation awareness while honoring the “Logan Boulet effect”. Trends US expert says Canada is losing chance to fight variant P.1 COVID-19

April 7 is now known as Green Shirts Day, a day dedicated to promoting organ donation awareness while honoring the "Logan Boulet effect". It is estimated that nearly 150,000 Canadians registered as organ donors in the weeks following the Humboldt crash, and the 2019 Green Shirt Day inspired 100,000 or more to take action. According to Canadian Transplant Association, organ donor registration numbers fell about 39 percent last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Together Strong" is the slogan for Green Shirt Day 2021, and Canadians are encouraged to join online, share their support for organ donation, share stories, and bring green t-shirts to online platforms. Canadians are encouraged to use the hashtags #GreenShirtDay #LoganBouletEffect #TogetherStrong in their posts to expand the reach of the initiative. Find out how you can participate in greenshirtday.ca/be- inspired.









