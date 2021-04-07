Schools in the York region should shift to distance learning only when coronavirus cases increase, the board says





The York School District Board is urging public health officials to consider issuing an order that would pass online learning classes only in the midst of the large number of COVID-19 cases in the community. The Trustees passed a motion during a meeting on Tuesday evening formally requesting that the Medical Officer of the York Health Regions Dr. Karim Kurji to use his discretionary powers under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act to order the temporary closure of schools in order to protect our staff, students and the community at large. Trustees also requested that vaccination of teachers, administrators, carers, and other staff within the District School Board in the York Region be designated as a matter of urgency for their safety. However, in a statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday morning, York region spokesman Patrick Casey said there were currently no plans to order the closure of schools under the Health and Safety Act, despite decisions made by officials in Toronto. , Peel and Guelph for doing so. COVID-19 transmission in schools in the York Region remains low and to date, all closures of experienced schools in the York Region have been closed for operational reasons, he said. The ministry has insisted that schools are safe The Ministry of Education has consistently stated that schools are safe and are not contributing to the spread of COVID-19. However, some public experts have cast doubt on these claims. Last week, the co-chair of the science roundtable in Ontario, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown told reporters that schools really reflect the level of infection in the community and once the infection takes off in the community, the schools amplify it. On Wednesday a number of education workers’ unions also held a joint press conference, where they called on the province to close schools in areas with high transmission rates due to security concerns. To say that schools are immune is dangerous. This government is gambling with the lives of teachers, students, families and all Ontarians, said Liz Stuart, President of the English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA), Ontario, during a press conference. In-person learning is best, but we are not safe in our schools right now. There have been more than 14,000 COVID-19 school-related cases reported since September, but the Ford government has said the school-level positivity is only about 0.56 percent. In an interview with CP24 on Wednesday morning, Education Minister Stephen Lecce criticized Ontario education unions for being united in keeping children out of the classroom. Lecce acknowledged that higher COVID cases in the community pose a challenge to schools, but he said measures taken to protect staff and students, including asymptomatic testing, were strong. “The position of the Prime Minister and our government has been stable. We will do everything we can to keep the children safe. 99 percent of the students and staff in this province amid a very challenging global pandemic and a third wave. “They do not have an active COVID case,” he said. “These are just the facts.”







