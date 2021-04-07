PREAKR PRESS RELEASE EBON: ROSEN, ONE LAW FIRM LA UP, Encourages Investors of Ebang International Holdings Inc. to be interested in investigating classroom action – EBON





NEW YORK–(WIRE BUSINESS) –WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights firm, announces it is investigating possible securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) resulting from allegations that Ebang may have released incorrect business material information to the investing public. AND WHAT: If you have purchased Ebang securities you may be entitled to compensation without paying any fees or costs out of pocket through an unforeseen fee arrangement. The firm Rosen Law is preparing a class action that seeks to recover the losses of investors. WHAT TO TDB DNI NEXT: To join the next class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2075.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on classroom action. WHAT IS THIS FOR: On April 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled: Ebang: Another Creator of China in a hurry to flee with American investors[.] The report claims, among other things, that the Chinese cryptocurrency company is directing revenue from its initial public offering (IPO) last year in a series of vague deals with insiders and suspicious parties. Also according to the report, Ebang raised $ 21 million in November 2020 during a secondary bid by claiming that the proceeds would go primarily to development and that it is suspected that $ 21 million was directed to repay loans owed by parties related to a relative of the President of the Company and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Further, the report noted that EBangs's previous attempts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange failed due to widespread media coverage of its relationship with Yindou, a Chinese online lending scheme by other colleagues that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $ 655 million disappear (in thin air). In this news, the EBangs stock price fell 12% to close at $ 5.53 on April 6, 2021, in the extremely heavy trading volume, hurting investors.







