New crack in Iceland volcano prompts tourist evacuation | Smart news





On Monday, a sightseeing helicopter in Iceland spotted the newest rupture of Fagradalsfjall volcano throwing steam and lava Associated Press reports. The Icelandic Department of Emergency Management immediately directed tourists observing the volcanoes to evacuate the area as scientists assessed the risk. Local authorities announced on Tuesday that the blast viewing areas will reopen at 6 a.m. local time on April 7th. The blast at Fagradalsfjall began on 19 March. It marked the first volcanic eruption in about 6,000 years and the first eruption of southwest Iceland in 800 years. Thousands of visitors have traveled to the two craters to see the lava flow despite the freezing temperatures. (Some scientists even took the opportunity to cook hotdog in the cooling lava, reports Michele Debczak for Mental fibers.) The explosion lasted longer than scientists originally expected, and the new rift provides more evidence that the event is never over, report Hildur Margrét Jóhannsdóttir and Sunna Valgerdardóttir for RÚV News Agency. The volcanic eruption appears to be moving north, University of Iceland geophysicist Magnus Gudmundsson told the Associated Press. “Now we see less lava coming from the two original craters. “This could be the beginning of the second phase.” Since mid-March, more than 30,000 tourists have visited the site of the blast, which is just 20 miles from Iceland’s capital, Reykyavík. The country usually sees volcanic eruptions every four or five years; in 2014, a crack opened and released lava into Haluhraun, and in 2010, ash from an explosion in Eyjafjallajokull led to the banning of international air travel. Lava is coming out of the Fagradalsfjall at about 1,500 gallons per second, for ROAD. Volcanoes that emit thin, liquid lava tend to be safer to see than those with thick, thick lava, which can make it difficult for gas to escape into the atmosphere. In the latter case, an explosion site can become explosive. “If you know some of the basics, you can observe fairly safe eruptions,” Jet Propulsion Laboratory volcanologist Rosaly MC Lopes told Rachel Ng at National Geographic. “We are fortunate that the most beautiful explosions – in Hawaii, Iceland and Stromboli, Italy – are also not the most explosive.” People can often predict a volcanic eruption; for example, Iceland experienced weeks of seismic activity in February before the Fagradalsfjall erupted. But once an explosion starts, the details can be more difficult to predict. The new crack opened without warning, per ROAD. The rift is about half a mile north of the original site of the explosion and is about 550 yards long. between 400 to 500 people were on their way to the scene of the blast when the crack was spotted and an evacuation order was issued. Kristin Jonsdottir, earthquake risk coordinator at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, told RUV that the rift raised concerns that a change in lava flow direction could surround tourists watching the eruption, writes Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir for Bloomberg. But the new rift does not pose an immediate threat to humans, as it is far from the familiar mountaineering trails. And for geology enthusiasts who can’t travel to Iceland to see how the Fagradalsfjall lava flows in person, the RUV is hosting two live video inflow of the fiery issue.

Do you like this article?

S SIGNED for our newspaper







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos