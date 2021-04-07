Polaris Partners with International Women’s Travel Day for #FokusFemaleForward | National News

MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Polaris Inc.(NYSE: PII) is once again joining forces with International Women Walking Day (IFRD) to further celebrate and accelerate women’s participation in sports power. The 15th annual IFRD returns on the first Saturday in May, when women in over 120 countries ride their motorcycles, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles or other power vehicles in unity and support of the girls community. This year’s theme, #FocusFemaleForward, highlights the IFRD’s goals, including encouraging young women to ride while illuminating a diverse participation of women already involved in the sports powers.

Since its inception, International Female Ride Dayhas have illuminated the attention of women riders and the women sports arena. Over the past decade, women’s carts have grown significantly, and the momentum generated to this day, is needed to continue advancing the future of motorcycling and sports power for women.

“It is exciting to have Polaris as a sponsor, joining to encourage even more women to join the movement,” he said. Vicki Gray, Founder of IFRD and Inaugural Member of Polaris Women’s Steering Committee for Empowerment. “This year, women all over the world will be active, riding in the festivities, unity and support of the female riding community more than ever before. Whether on the road, dirt, sand or snow, horseback riding continues to be an enthusiasm. “, a liberating and fulfilling activity for women of all skill levels. The women riding community continues to expand every year, and this is our day to celebrate.”

Since the partnership with IFRD last year, Polaris expanded its efforts to support the growth of women riders and help expand their voice in the industry with their launch Women’s Steering Committee for Sports Empowerment. Comprised of 12 crawling women, who are riders, adventurers, leaders and entrepreneurs, council members work with Polaris to promote industry involvement and women’s representation and inspire more ladies to participate in the sports powers.

“Every day, many women put on their helmets and direct their journey towards an open road, mountain or trail,” she said. Pam Kermisch, Head of Polaris Customer Engagement and Growth. “IFRD is about taking a moment to celebrate how incredible sisterhood is as it encourages female riders to bring other women into their lives to participate in the riding experience. We believe in raising girls’ voices. “Our leadership throughout the sports power industry. Riding thrives and creating a sense of community is important to women as well as the sports power community.”

Join the Movement

Attending IFRD is easy “Just Travel! “Women all over the world can celebrate the day simply by going out to drive their motor vehicle or powerports, no matter the distance or whether they ride solo or with friends and family. Riders can also take part in the digital celebration by distributing their photo goes viral on social media using the hashtags # IFRD2021, #FocusFemaleForward and #InternationalFemaleRideDay to enter the global photo contest.

Limited access to a sports power vehicle? Polaris Adventures offers Polaris RZR, Slingshot, and snowmobile rental and custom travel experiencesin locations across the US, providing the opportunity for riders to try out new terrain or participate without having an energy vehicle.

No matter how and where you travel, Polaris and IFRD encourage safe riding practices. Wear appropriate safety equipment, perform pre-trip vehicle inspections, and follow local and CDC social distance guidelines to protect yourself from the spread of COVID-19. Riders participating in the IFRD can proudly wear IFRD-branded clothing and display the official IFRD logo on their social gloves or on their vehicles. Visit IFRD Website to learn more, including ways to attend, helpful tips for preparing your trip, and photo inspirations from previous years.

More about IFRD

International Women’s Travel Day is a globally synchronized travel day for women motorcyclists and women sports enthusiasts. Referred to as a “movement” by its participants, its call to action, “Just Travel! “requires women to be on their own motorcycles or sports vehicles on the first Saturday in May of each year. Created in 2007 by Vicki Gray, a lifelong motorcycle lawyer, road and race instructor in order to profile and highlight the various women who enjoy motorcycling activity. Its mission, among others, is to build awareness and equality for women around the world, in all forms of motor sports and sports. IFRD also encourages other women to take up this activity. The event is managed under the auspices of MOTORESS.

More about Polaris

As a global leader in sports power, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneered product enhancements and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outside since our inception in 1954. With 2020 annual sales in $ 7.0 billionThe Polaris high quality product lineup includes off-road vehicles side by side Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL; Off-road vehicles for all terrain; Medium-sized Indian engines and heavy-duty engines; Motor-sling alley; snowmobiles; and decks, cruise ships and pontoons, including the Bennington pontoons leading the industry. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, clothing and accessories, along with a growing portfolio of subsequent marketers, including the Trans-American Automatic Parts. Polaris’s presence in adjacent markets includes military and off-road commercial vehicles, quadricycles and electric vehicles. Headquarters with pride in MINNESOTA, Polaris serves more than 100 countries around the globe.www.polaris.com

