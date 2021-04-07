The leaders of Russia and China are tightening their grip, growing closer

Moscow They were not leaders for life not technically, at least. But in political reality, China’s powerful holdings of Xi Jinping and, as of this week, Russian Vladimir Putin are looking to extend much deeper into the 21st century even when the two superpowers they run their fates gather more impact year

Moreover, as they consolidate political control in the country, sometimes with harsh measures, they are working together more fundamentally than ever in a growing challenge to the West and the other world superpowers, the United States, which elects the leader of the their every four years.

This week, Putin signed a law allowing him to potentially retain power until 2036. The 68-year-old Russian president, who has been in power for more than two decades than any other Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin postponed a constitutional vote last year allowing him to run again in 2024 when his current six-year term ends. He has overseen a systematic crackdown on dissent.

In China, Xi, who came to power in 2012, has imposed even stricter controls on the already oppressive political scene, emerging as one of the most powerful leaders of his nations in the seven decades of Communist Party rule that began with the often brutal regime of Mao Zedong. Under Xi, the government has rounded up, imprisoned or silenced intellectuals, legal activists and other voices, cracked down on Hong Kong opposition and used security forces to suppress calls for minority rights in Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia.

Xi has sidelined rivals, shut down critics and tightened party control over information. An ongoing crackdown on corruption has won the support of the people while also keeping potential competitors in line.

His steady consolidation of power led to the removal of the mandate boundaries in the Chinese presidency in 2018, destroying a convention the party had created to prevent a repeat of the abuse produced by the rule of a Maos person. Xi further telegraphed his intention to stay in power by breaking with tradition and not showing a favorite offspring. One who appeared eager to take on the role, Sun Zhengcai, was ousted in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges.

And in Russia, Putin’s most outspoken critic, Alexei Navalny, was arrested in January after returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin, a charge Russian authorities have made. denied. In February, Navalny was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

Challenging the West, Putin and Xi have both captured nationalist sentiments. Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea by Ukraine boosted Putin’s approval ratings to nearly 90% before they slowed amid economic woes and unaccepted pension reform.

But the impact of the steady retention of power by Putin and Xis hardly ends on the borders of their respective nations. It erodes out into the geopolitical balance of power in countless ways.

As relations with Moscow plunged to low levels after the Cold War amid allegations of election interference and hacker attacks, Putin has increasingly sought to strengthen ties with China. And while China has so far avoided a confrontation with the West like the Russians, it is coming under increasing pressure from Washington and its allies over Beijing’s human rights record in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

US President Joe Biden has taken an increasingly harsh stance with both leaders, recently describing Putin as a killer and having his top national security aides acquit China of many issues. Such approaches suggest that Moscow and Beijing will have incentives to build an even stronger alliance.

Like their nations, the two leaders have also fostered a closer relationship, too.

Putin and Xi have developed strong personal ties to strengthen a strategic partnership between the two former communist rivals as they compete with the West for influence. And although Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of creating a military alliance, Putin said last fall that such a prospect could not be completely ruled out.

While both Putin and Xi seem to be firmly entrenched, numerous challenges remain. The pandemic, for one, posed a major challenge to both rulers, and they took a similarly cautious approach when it struck.

Putin responded last spring by introducing a comprehensive six-week blockade that severely damaged Russia’s already weak economy. His approval rating fell to a historic low of 59%. Later, the government eased restrictions and lifted new blockades, helping to reduce economic damage and boost Putin’s ratings.

Xi stayed out of the public eye in the first few weeks of uncertainty, perhaps for fear that some wrong move might have given rivals a chance to bring him down. In the end, China controlled the pandemic better than many other countries, increasing Xis’ position as a leader.

Xi also needs to figure out how to satisfy ambitious young politicians who may see their careers thwarted by his long tenure. And he must demonstrate that his prolonged rule will not lead to the excesses of the Mao years, particularly the catastrophic and deeply traumatic Cultural Revolution of 1966-76.

Xi must manage an essential paradox. He honors Mao and is building the same cult of personality and centrality of the party, said Daniel Blumenthal, director of Asian Studies at the American Institute of Enterprise. But he knows that his people fear and hate Maoism, so he must also claim that he is not Mao. Right now, he is an undisputed strong leader, dealing with rifts and divisions in parties and societies through Maoist-style campaigns and purges.

Putin faces even more troubling challenges. Russia’s economy is a fraction of China and its overwhelming reliance on exports of oil and gas and other raw materials makes it vulnerable to market fluctuations. Western economic and financial sanctions have reduced Moscows’ access to Western technologies and capital markets, slowing the economy and hampering modernization efforts. Living standards and declining incomes have fueled growing dissatisfaction.

Russia’s growing ties with China are part of its strategy to offset Western sanctions. Chinese companies offered replacements for missing Western technologies, helped with major infrastructure projects such as power supplies in Crimea, and channeled cash flows to ease the burden of sanctions on Kremlin-linked tycoons.

Beijing helped Moscow, at least to some extent, to withstand US and EU pressure, wrote in a recent analysis Alexander Gabuev, China’s senior expert with the Carnegie Moscow Center. This aid also allowed Moscow to become more persistent elsewhere in the world, from being present in the Middle East and Africa to supporting the Venezuelan regime and interfering in US elections.

Military cooperation remains a high-level frontier. As U.S. pressure mounted, Russia has moved to expand military ties with China. Their armed forces have held a series of joint exercises, and Putin has noted that Russia has provided China with the latest military technology.

But a full alliance that puts the joint military force of Xis and Putin gripping their nations? Something like this seems less abstract when considering the increasingly close relationship between the two long-term leaders.

We do not need it, Putin said in October. But theoretically, it is quite possible to imagine.

Ken Moritsugu, director of news in Greater China for The Associated Press, reported from Beijing.