April 2021 International News Update: Spring is here

Hope you had a nice Easter! At Ecologia, we love this time of year. The days are getting longer, the Spring lamps are creating beautiful bright displays and during the season our days are filled with the wonder of what is possible: new life and new beginnings – and that is exactly what we reflect on at work supporting children in our projects to reach their potential and move from their circumstances to disadvantage.

With face-to-face events on hold, fundraising has been a bit of a challenge, to say the least. But we are happy to say that once again, Team Ecologia will put on our tartan, paying attention to the rules and staying safe as we walk (or swing) around our local areas. We are raising money for all our projects, and the Hunter Foundation will give us an additional 50% of all the funds we raise. If you can afford it, please drop a few pounds on the Team Ecologia page. Your money will go further and give our Kiltwalkers a motivational motivation! Thank you!

It has been over a year since the pandemic caused its first major blockage. Due to travel restrictions, we have lost our annual visits to our projects in Russia, Kenya and Uganda. While COVID-19 has been busy creating chaos around the world, it has done little to influence our determined international partners to do everything they can to help children in need. Here is what they have been up to in the last 12 months

Since Kitezh and Orion are largely independent communities, they have managed to navigate well in the Coronavirus pandemic. Although cases of COVID were reported in both communities, we are grateful that they were gentle and the communities were well protected to stop its further spread. At both Kitezh and Orion schools, children in the Moscow program said they would rather be in a beautiful rural community than in a high-rise apartment in a large city during blockages. Encouraged by the wishes of the children, families in both communities opened their homes so that children whose parents live in Moscow could live with them and continue their education in Kitezh and Orion.

In Kitezh they are excited to complete the third section of the Beautiful Education Center this year, which now offers a rounded, education for 30 children, 15 from Moscow and 15 residents. Two young couples – who have been visiting Kitezh as volunteers since they were students – have teamed up to work as teachers at the Education Center.

In Orion, the number of families has increased! Among the 13 families there are now 12 foster children, 8 biological children and 20 program children in Moscow. Two recent graduates, Vanya and Dima, are doing their military service and will enroll in College once they graduate. The big excitement this year is building a house for Tamara Pichugina, which I am sure you have already heard about. The foundations will begin as soon as the snow melts! And she will be ready for her 70th birthday on August 18th. We will keep you updated as construction progresses.

After the blockade was announced in March 2019, Sky Is The Limit had to close its school for seven months and 315 children were sent home. During this time, Rose and several staff members continued to care for the 35 inhabited children living in Noah’s Ark. Thankfully, Sky Is The Limit graduates returned from their studies at the University to help care for children and teach. As restrictions were slowly eased, 11 staff members returned to volunteer their time (free of charge), to teach so that the children would not be left far behind. As the lock was lifted, we were able to support Sky Is The Limit prepare to reopen the school by following the instructions around COVID-19. Hand washing stations were built around the site, soap supplies were replenished and masks were provided for all staff and students. We are very happy to tell you that no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sky Is The Limit, and we hope they continue to stay safe!

Looking to the future, there are many plans ready to help develop Skys as a sustainable organization in Uganda. We are now raising funds to support the development of its 8-hectare farm in order to provide sustainable food for the 400 children and staff now attending Sky Is The Limit school and reduce their dependence on annual funding for the program. school meals. It will also provide young people with more opportunities to learn agricultural skills, which is a major source of livelihood in Uganda. They were also looking into developing a Sky Fruits project to provide Sky Is The Limit graduates and other young people in the local Rwenzori region with skills training, job opportunities and funding to start their own businesses.

The International Peace Initiatives were also affected by the blockades we experienced last year. For seven months, the Polytechnic through which we developed our training programs was closed, which meant that women in our Hair and Beauty course had to drop out of classes. Many of these women had left commercial sex work to start new lives for themselves, and with no means of generating income they tried to take care of themselves and their children early in the closure. Thankfully, the emergency funds donated by our supporters allowed us to provide these women with packages containing food and other necessary supplies and to rent money so that they do not lose their homes. As the reliefs eased, many were able to make use of the Hair and Beauty skills they had learned so far, providing a service to their local communities. From this, they have started to increase their clientele in their local communities for their Home Hair and Beauty business. Once the Polytechnic reopened, with increased health and safety measures, women were able to return to their classes, and we are so happy to announce that 23 women have officially completed their course and will graduate with a Hair Diploma and Beauty this summer with those who have not set up small businesses finding work in local salons. Our new group of 35 women started in early March, and we wish them the best of luck on their journey.

We were also grateful to report that 35 children and staff living in KACH have also been able to navigate the pandemic safely. Hand washing stations and PPE were provided, and children were able to continue lessons throughout the blockade with the support of graduates who returned to KACH to help. Dr. Karambu tells us that she could not have achieved without them!

Like our other African projects, the Tarnos School also had to close its doors to 250 children during the blockade in Kenya, but was able to reopen in October following the installation of health and safety protocols. This year, there are now 300 children attending school. Ecology was able to help build hand washing stations and supply PPE and signage that promotes hand washing and social distancing. Since there is not enough space in the classroom to accommodate social distance, some teachers have chosen to teach outside, under the shade of a large tree on the ground. Although it is not a perfect solution, it means that children can continue to receive a quality education until additional classes are built. They were also looking to develop a sewer system in Tarnos, with an ablution block to improve sewerage and help support the health of children in Tarnos.

We know the pandemic has presented some difficult financial times for everyone, but the income we can count on is needed now more than ever to continue our work in support of children in need around the world. If you were inspired to set up a regular monthly debit – and you are able to do it, we would be so grateful! You are really making a difference in the lives of the children and we invite you to contact us if you would like to know more about placing a direct debit or permanent order.

Once again, thank you for your continued support. It really makes a big difference. Our very warm wishes to you, and your family and we hope you all are safe and well.

Liza and Robyn

PS Please consider leaving a gift to the Ecologia Youth Trust of your choice. Legacies from caring people are the best way to secure the future of charity and it means we can continue to help children who need it most.