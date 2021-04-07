International
The Minister of Transport again apologizes for the tragedy of the train crash
Taipei, April 7 (CNA) Transport and Communications Minister Lin Chia-Lung () on Wednesday once again publicly apologized to the victims resulting from the deadliest accident in Taiwan in eight decades and said he submitted his written resignation to take responsibility for the incident.
Lin and Deputy Transport Minister Chi Wen-jong (), who also serves as interim chairman of the Taiwan Railway Administration (ART), faced questions from lawmakers at a Transportation Committee hearing on the train crash in April 2 Taroko Express.
Before the hearing began, all committee members and officials present held a one-minute silence for those killed and injured when the Express Taroko No. 1 express train. 408 crashed into a crane truck that derailed near the entrance to the Qingshui Tunnel in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.
The collision caused a part of the eight-wheeled TRA train, carrying 494 passengers and a crew of four, to derail in the tunnel, resulting in 50 dead and more than 200 injured.
“The accident is the worst rail accident in Taiwan in 70 years. It is also a heartbreaking tragedy for the nation,” Lin told the hearing.
The Minister of Transport again offered his heartfelt apologies to those who lost their loved ones, on behalf of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) and the TRA. Lin said he will take full responsibility for the crash and will spare no effort to ensure such a tragedy never happens again.
Lin said he submitted his resignation the day before, after informing President Tsai Ing-wen () and Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang () of his intention to leave, to take political responsibility for the accident.
The Minister added that he is ready to face oversight by the legislative yuan and hopes that the TRA can become a better government institution through rational discussion and research on ways to improve its operations.
Lin initially apologized on the day of the accident involving train no. 408 Taroko Express traveling south from Shulin in New Taipei to Taitung County in southeastern Taiwan.
An initial investigation has revealed that a crane truck owned by contractor Lee Yi-hsiang () and parked at a construction site on the south-connected rail, slid on a ramp just minutes before the train approached.
ART is building an open tunnel on the runway connected to the north which runs parallel to the Qingshui tunnel through which the south-connected railway passes.
At Wednesday’s legislative hearing, Kuomintang opposition lawmaker Hung Meng-kai () asked Lin about site safety, outlining a detailed design plan that instructs contractors to keep runways connected south and north without obstruction. .
Hung said the design plan, which was approved two years ago, clearly shows that there were safety concerns over the possibility of objects falling from the construction site to the rails.
The records show that the MOTC, contractors and other relevant personnel are all responsible for the train crash, he said, and promised to send the data to prosecutors as evidence in their investigation into the accident, which he described as a “human catastrophe”. .
Hung exploded the fact that no protective measures were taken at the construction site, despite many approvals from the TRA and contractors who pledged to comply with safety measures in the construction plan.
The Transportation Committee approved a motion at Wednesday’s hearing to organize a team to review all documents related to the contracts over the past five years signed with the contractors involved in the train crash, as well as information on the adjacent project. construction.
The document review team, formed in accordance with the Act Governing Yuan Legal Act, will be tasked with digging up the facts of the accident and asking who should be held accountable for it, according to the legislative committee.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]