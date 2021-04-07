The Minister of Transport again apologizes for the tragedy of the train crash

Taipei, April 7 (CNA) Transport and Communications Minister Lin Chia-Lung () on Wednesday once again publicly apologized to the victims resulting from the deadliest accident in Taiwan in eight decades and said he submitted his written resignation to take responsibility for the incident.

Lin and Deputy Transport Minister Chi Wen-jong (), who also serves as interim chairman of the Taiwan Railway Administration (ART), faced questions from lawmakers at a Transportation Committee hearing on the train crash in April 2 Taroko Express.

Before the hearing began, all committee members and officials present held a one-minute silence for those killed and injured when the Express Taroko No. 1 express train. 408 crashed into a crane truck that derailed near the entrance to the Qingshui Tunnel in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.

The collision caused a part of the eight-wheeled TRA train, carrying 494 passengers and a crew of four, to derail in the tunnel, resulting in 50 dead and more than 200 injured.

“The accident is the worst rail accident in Taiwan in 70 years. It is also a heartbreaking tragedy for the nation,” Lin told the hearing.

The Minister of Transport again offered his heartfelt apologies to those who lost their loved ones, on behalf of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) and the TRA. Lin said he will take full responsibility for the crash and will spare no effort to ensure such a tragedy never happens again.

Lin said he submitted his resignation the day before, after informing President Tsai Ing-wen () and Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang () of his intention to leave, to take political responsibility for the accident.

The Minister added that he is ready to face oversight by the legislative yuan and hopes that the TRA can become a better government institution through rational discussion and research on ways to improve its operations.

Lin initially apologized on the day of the accident involving train no. 408 Taroko Express traveling south from Shulin in New Taipei to Taitung County in southeastern Taiwan.

An initial investigation has revealed that a crane truck owned by contractor Lee Yi-hsiang () and parked at a construction site on the south-connected rail, slid on a ramp just minutes before the train approached.

ART is building an open tunnel on the runway connected to the north which runs parallel to the Qingshui tunnel through which the south-connected railway passes.

At Wednesday’s legislative hearing, Kuomintang opposition lawmaker Hung Meng-kai () asked Lin about site safety, outlining a detailed design plan that instructs contractors to keep runways connected south and north without obstruction. .

Hung said the design plan, which was approved two years ago, clearly shows that there were safety concerns over the possibility of objects falling from the construction site to the rails.

The records show that the MOTC, contractors and other relevant personnel are all responsible for the train crash, he said, and promised to send the data to prosecutors as evidence in their investigation into the accident, which he described as a “human catastrophe”. .

Hung exploded the fact that no protective measures were taken at the construction site, despite many approvals from the TRA and contractors who pledged to comply with safety measures in the construction plan.

The Transportation Committee approved a motion at Wednesday’s hearing to organize a team to review all documents related to the contracts over the past five years signed with the contractors involved in the train crash, as well as information on the adjacent project. construction.

The document review team, formed in accordance with the Act Governing Yuan Legal Act, will be tasked with digging up the facts of the accident and asking who should be held accountable for it, according to the legislative committee.