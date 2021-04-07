Connect with us

International

Polaris Partners with International Women’s Travel Day for #FokusFemaleForward | tidings

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Polaris Inc.(NYSE: PII) is once again joining forces with International Women Walking Day (IFRD) to further celebrate and accelerate women’s participation in sports power. The 15th annual IFRD returns on the first Saturday in May, when women in over 120 countries ride their motorcycles, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles or other power vehicles in unity and support of the girls community. This year’s theme, #FocusFemaleForward, highlights the IFRD’s goals, including encouraging young women to ride while illuminating a diverse participation of women already involved in the sports powers.

Since its inception, International Female Ride Dayhas have illuminated the attention of women riders and the women sports arena. Over the past decade, women’s carts have grown significantly, and the momentum generated to this day, is needed to continue advancing the future of motorcycling and sports power for women.

“It is exciting to have Polaris as a sponsor, joining to encourage even more women to join the movement,” he said. Vicki Gray, Founder of IFRD and Inaugural Member of Polaris Women’s Steering Committee for Empowerment. “This year, women all over the world will be active, riding in the festivities, unity and support of the female riding community more than ever before. Whether on the road, dirt, sand or snow, horseback riding continues to be an enthusiasm. “, a liberating and fulfilling activity for women of all skill levels. The women riding community continues to expand every year, and this is our day to celebrate.”

Since the partnership with IFRD last year, Polaris expanded its efforts to support the growth of women riders and help expand their voice in the industry with their launch Women’s Steering Committee for Sports Empowerment. Comprised of 12 crawling women, who are riders, adventurers, leaders and entrepreneurs, council members work with Polaris to promote industry involvement and women’s representation and inspire more ladies to participate in the sports powers.

“Every day, many women put on their helmets and direct their journey towards an open road, mountain or trail,” she said. Pam Kermisch, Head of Polaris Customer Engagement and Growth. “IFRD is about taking a moment to celebrate how incredible sisterhood is as it encourages female riders to bring other women into their lives to participate in the riding experience. We believe in raising girls’ voices. “Our leadership throughout the sports power industry. Riding thrives and creating a sense of community is important to women as well as the sports power community.”

Attending IFRD is easy “Just Travel! “Women all over the world can celebrate the day simply by going out to drive their motor vehicle or powerports, no matter the distance or whether they ride solo or with friends and family. Riders can also take part in the digital celebration by distributing their photo goes viral on social media using the hashtags # IFRD2021, #FocusFemaleForward and #InternationalFemaleRideDay to enter the global photo contest.

No matter how and where you travel, Polaris and IFRD encourage safe riding practices. Wear appropriate safety equipment, perform pre-trip vehicle inspections, and follow local and CDC social distance guidelines to protect yourself from the spread of COVID-19. Riders participating in the IFRD can proudly wear IFRD-branded clothing and display the official IFRD logo on their social gloves or on their vehicles. Visit IFRD Website to learn more, including ways to attend, helpful tips for preparing your trip, and photo inspirations from previous years.

International Women’s Travel Day is a globally synchronized travel day for women motorcyclists and women sports enthusiasts. Referred to as a “movement” by its participants, its call to action, “Just Travel! “requires women to be on their own motorcycles or sports vehicles on the first Saturday in May of each year. Created in 2007 by Vicki Gray, a lifelong motorcycle lawyer, road and race instructor in order to profile and highlight the various women who enjoy motorcycling activity. Its mission, among others, is to build awareness and equality for women around the world, in all forms of motor sports and sports. IFRD also encourages other women to take up this activity. The event is managed under the auspices of MOTORESS.

As a global leader in sports power, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneered product enhancements and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outside since our inception in 1954. With 2020 annual sales in $ 7.0 billionThe Polaris high quality product lineup includes off-road vehicles side by side Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL; Off-road vehicles for all terrain; Medium-sized Indian engines and heavy-duty engines; Motor-sling alley; snowmobiles; and decks, cruise ships and pontoons, including the Bennington pontoons leading the industry. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, clothing and accessories, along with a growing portfolio of subsequent marketers, including the Trans-American Automatic Parts. Polaris’s presence in adjacent markets includes military and off-road commercial vehicles, quadricycles and electric vehicles. Headquarters with pride in MINNESOTA, Polaris serves more than 100 countries around the globe.www.polaris.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: