Ramadan 2021: Hours of fasting around the world | Infographic News





This month the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on Tuesday, April 13th. Sunrise to sunset lasts anywhere from 10 to 21 hours depending on where you are in the world. Fasting includes abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual intercourse in order to attain taqwa, or greater awareness of God. Ramadan starts 10 to 12 days earlier each year. This is because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar Hijri calendar with months that are 29 to 30 days long. Next time Ramadan will start around April 13th will be about 33 years from now, or the year 2054. The number of hours of the day varies from country to country. Muslims living in the southernmost countries of the world like Chile or New Zealand will fast an average of 11 hours while those living in northern countries like Iceland or Norway will have 18+ hours of fasting. For Muslims living in the northern hemisphere, the number of fasting hours will be slightly shorter this year and will continue to decrease until 2032, which is the year when Ramadan falls during the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. After that, fasting hours will increase to the summer solstice, the longest day of the Northern year. For Muslims living south of the equator, the opposite will happen. Below is the number of fasting hours in cities around the world. The actual hours and times of fasting will vary by day, as well as the methods of calculation: In the more extreme northern cities such as Longyearbyen, Norway, where the sun does not set from April 20 to August 22, religious rulings, or fatwas, are issued to track time in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, or the nearest Muslim country. Nuuk, Greenland: 19-20 hours Reykjavik, Iceland: 19-20 hours Helsinki, Finland: 18-19 hours Stockholm, Sweden: 17-18 hours Glasgow, Scotland, MB: 17-18 hours Oslo, Norway: 17-18 hours Copenhagen, Denmark: 17-18 hours Moscow, Russia: 17-18 hours Berlin, Germany: 16-17 hours Amsterdam, The Netherlands: 16-17 hours Warsaw, Poland: 16-17 hours London, MB: 16-17 hours Paris, France: 16-17 hours Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan: 16-17 hours Brussels, Belgium: 16-17 hours Zurich, Switzerland: 16-17 hours Bucharest, Romania: 15-16 hours Ottawa, Canada: 15-16 hours Sofia, Bulgaria: 15-16 hours Rome, Italy: 15-16 hours Madrid, Spain: 15-16 hours Lisbon, Portugal: 15-16 hours Athens, Greece: 15-16 hours Beijing, China: 15-16 hours Washington, DC, USA: 15-16 hours Pyongyang, North Korea: 15-16 hours Ankara, Turkey: 15-16 hours Rabat, Morocco: 14-15 hours Tokyo, Japan: 14-15 hours Islamabad, Pakistan: 14-15 hours Tehran, Iran: 14-15 hours Baghdad, Iraq: 14-15 hours Beirut, Lebanon: 14-15 hours Damascus, Syria: 14-15 hours Cairo, Egypt: 14-15 hours Jerusalem: 14-15 hours City of Kuwait, Kuwait: 14-15 hours Gaza City, Palestine: 14-15 hours New Delhi, India: 14-15 hours Hong Kong: 14-15 hours Dhaka, Bangladesh: 14-15 hours Muscat, Oman: 14-15 hours Kabul, Afghanistan: 14-15 hours Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 14-15 hours Doha, Qatar: 14-15 hours Dubai, UAE: 14-15 hours Aden, Yemen: 13-14 hours Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: 13-14 hours Dakar, Senegal: 13-14 hours Abuja, Nigeria: 13-14 hours Colombo, Sri Lanka: 13-14 hours Bangkok, Thailand: 13-14 hours Khartoum, Sudan: 13-14 hours Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13-14 hours Singapore: 13-14 hours Nairobi, Kenya: 13-14 hours Luanda, Angola: 12-13 hours Jakarta, Indonesia: 12-13 hours Brasilia, Brazil: 12-13 hours Harare, Zimbabwe: 12-13 hours Johannesburg, South Africa: 11-12 hours Buenos Aires, Argentina: 11-12 hours Ciudad del Este, Paraguay: 11-12 hours Cape Town, South Africa: 11-12 p.m. Montevideo, Uruguay: 11-12 hours Canberra, Australia: 11-12 hours Puerto Montt, Chile: 11-12 p.m. Christchurch, New Zealand: 11-12 p.m.







