Biden wants to appoint special envoy to kill Russia-Germany power pipeline

The possible appointment of an envoy indicates a new strategic focus by the administration. Earlier, the White House had appointed European affairs experts to the National Security Council and the State Department to handle pipeline diplomacy; officials tell POLITICO consolidation that the prickly geopolitics around Nord Stream 2 now require more focused attention especially as the pipeline, which is now nearly 96 percent complete, is racing towards completion.

It is also a sign of the pressure campaign from Capitol Hill, where senators from both sides have pushed the Biden administration to effectively mutilate the pipeline before it is too late. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has held rapid confirmation of Bidens State Department top candidates as part of this effort, and other senators have publicly called on the administration to expedite a package of sanctions targeting entities involved in construction of pipelines, as required by law.

At a recent private meeting, Cruz pressured Victoria Nuland that Bidens would choose to head the State Department’s Office of Political Affairs over the possibility of appointing an envoy to handle the matter, according to two people familiar with the conversation. . (The senators’ office declined to comment.)

The Cruzs’ efforts, though growing, are making an impact. Last month, the Republican from Texas released his mandate to appoint CIA Director William Burns after Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly pledged to close the pipeline.

[State] The department reiterates its warning that any unit involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline, Blinken said.

But a U.S. official familiar with the matter argued that the administration was already pulling its stride. The Justice Department granted legal input last month for at least two sanctions packages targeting Nord Stream 2 AG, the company responsible for planning, construction and subsequent operation of the pipeline, and its CEO Matthias Warnig, the official said. But the packages have not yet been implemented and it remains to be seen whether the administration will include Nord Stream 2 AG and Warnig in the list of sanctioned entities it is required to provide to Congress next month.

Some officials, however, are wary that the appointment of an envoy could actually be unproductive and further delay sanctions against Nord Stream 2 by telegraphing in Germany and Russia that the US is open to some form of reconciliation. But a Democratic Senate aide told POLITICO that Hochsteins’ appointment to the role would be welcomed by Democrats. Amos would be an excellent person for the position, the aide said, noting that he has a good reputation and has worked on similar issues during the Obama administration.

While it is not yet clear what the exact envoys’ mandate and parameters will be, the role would at least initially focus on managing delicate negotiations on how to block the pipeline without alienating a key U.S. ally in Berlin. It could then expand to deal more broadly with international energy issues, similar to what Hochstein was doing at the State Department under Obama, two people involved in the discussions said.

The diplomatic situation is extremely delicate, officials said. The administration wants to block the energy lever in Moscow, Biden has called it a bad deal for Europe, but it also wants to strengthen US relations with Germany, which has lobbied Washington for pipeline construction to continue without stopping. We were between a rock and a difficult place, a senior administration official said last month.

The German government has made several possible offers to get the United States to remove the pipeline, people familiar with the talks said, including trade deals and increased investment in green energy projects in Europe and Ukraine.

But U.S. lawmakers on both sides have argued that despite any German efforts to sweeten the Washington deal, the pipeline would place Russian infrastructure inside NATO territory and thus threaten its member states. It would also make some European countries more dependent on Russian energy, lawmakers claim, while depriving Ukraine of billions of dollars in revenue by allowing Russia to bypass the country when transferring gas to Europe.

[C]Dealing with Russian malignant aggression is in the vital national security interests of all NATO, all EU members and our partners in Eastern Europe, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.) and Senator Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.)) wrote on a letter to Blinken last month. We cannot forget this central principle as we engage diplomatically in the pipeline.