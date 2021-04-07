International News – April 9

Calls for LGBT equality in Japan

Activists filed a petition with over 106,000 signatures of the ruling Japan party on April 1, calling for a law on LGBT equality to be passed ahead of the Tokyo Games. Activists claim that as a host country, Japan must meet the conditions of the Olympic charter that prohibits gender and sexual discrimination.

The focus on passing the law has increased due to the Japanese treatment of gender equality, diversity and other human rights issues. Yuri Igarashi is the director of the Japanese Alliance for LGBT Legislation, one of several groups that organized the petition. At a press conference on April 1, Igarashi said, Many LGBT people in Japan are still discriminated against. We need legislation to guarantee the human rights and equality of LGBT people.

Igarashi added, it is a responsibility for a host nation to legalize the act of equality.

Igarashi said the groups handed signatures to Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party as well as opposition lawmakers.

While there has been gradual awareness of LGBT + issues in Japan, there is no legal protection for small and trans people in the world’s third largest economy after the US and China. Japan is the only country within the G7 that fails to recognize same-sex couples. In March 2021, the Japans Sapporo district court ruled that non-recognition of governments for same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and violates the right to equality under the law.

LGBT + activists say the pressure to adapt still forces many Japanese and trans-Japanese to stay closed and hide their sexual identity. The fear of discrimination at school, work and within families is great. Under existing law in Japan, trans individuals must have their reproductive organs removed before their gender can be changed in official documents. Such a surgical intervention, which some trans people choose to give up, is a requirement for gender identity documentation that international medical experts and human rights groups consider inhumane.

Japan’s ruling party has vowed to raise awareness of LGBT issues and says it is working on legislation to promote understanding, but this effort, though vaguely stated, will face strong opposition from conservatives in the party.

Fumino Sugiyama, a trans activist and former Olympian in fencing, told a news conference April 1 that few Japanese LGBT athletes have come out for fear of discrimination or disillusionment with their families, and they worry about harming their future careers. and relationships with athletic organizations.

I believe a change in the athletic community can be a driving force towards a social change, Sugiyama said. We call for the law of equality so that we can achieve a society where not only LGBT + people but everyone can live in a safe and secure environment.

Attacks on gay men through Grindr

Belgian politicians have condemned the brutal attack and murder of a gay man after David Polfliet was found beaten and stabbed to death in a park in the East Flemish town of Beveren, near Antwerp. Local media reported that the murder was a homophobic hate crime.

The murder took place in a park in the East Flemish town of Beveren, near Antwerp, on March 29, where three teenagers are thought to have seduced Polfliet by claiming a arranged date using the Grindr gay dating app.

Each of the boys, two of whom are 17 and one of whom is 16, returned to police a day after the murder, according to De Standaard.

The three reportedly admitted in court their involvement in Polfliets’s death, saying they did not intend to kill him but wanted to rob him. The victim was badly beaten and stabbed to death. A cyclist found his body the next day and called the police.

The East Flanders Public Prosecution has not given an official motive, saying it will consider all possibilities, but many have condemned the killing as a homophobic hate crime, including Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who wrote on Twitter to say that he was deeply shocked by the extreme homophobia in Beveren and hung the rainbow flag by Rue de la Loi 16 as a symbol of solidarity with the LGBT + community.

One of the suspected killers belongs to a homophobic group of gay thugs who use gay dating sites to ambush and then attack gay men, reports the Belgian newspaper De Standaard.

De Croo wrote on Twitter, I am deeply shocked by the extreme homophobia in Beveren. This is really awful. My deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Justice must now do its job. But let one thing be clear: we will never accept this violence in our country.

Belgian police and the local prosecutor’s office have not yet confirmed or denied whether the killing was motivated by homophobia, but the issue underscores the fact that for LGBT + people dating apps are more dangerous than ever, as the pandemic has allowed more predators to move pages for victims.

There have been other cases recently. In Ireland, a teenager was put to the test after admitting to assaulting and trying to rob a man he had talked to on Grindr under false pretenses.

On March 22, a Louisiana teenager charged with attempted murder and mutilation of a man he met on a gay dating app was charged with federal hate crime, kidnapping and other counts of horrific attempted murder, as well as kidnapping charges. involving at least two other male victims.

Chance Joseph Seneca, 19, of Lafayette, was charged as part of what prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice claim was a comprehensive scheme to kidnap and kill gay men by luring them through using the Grindr dating app.

Seneca faces six different charges stemming from three separate incidents in June 2020. According to prosecutors, Seneca successfully kidnapped two other men they met through using the app on June 19th. A press release from the Department of Justice provides some details about what happened in those two incidents.

Homophobic hate crimes are on the rise. According to the International Association of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex (ILGA) Annual Review of LGBTQ + Rights in Europe, hate crimes against LGBTQ + people in the Netherlands were reported by the Dutch media almost every week until 2020. In France, The annual SOS Homophobia report found that the number of hate crimes against LGBTQ + persons had increased for the fourth consecutive year in 2020.

Ever since blockades were imposed worldwide when the pandemic took place early last year, applications such as Grindr, Scruff and Her have taken on a larger role in the LGBTQ + community, as traditionally secure LGBTQ + public spaces, like gay bars, clubs and pubs were forced to close along with most businesses.

ILGA states in its State-Sponsored Homophobia report that Lockdowns meant immediate and complete cessation of activities, rallies became impossible, events and Pride were suspended, and safe spaces were dramatically reduced overnight with little or no notice .

Grindr said he was deeply saddened by the murder of David Polfliet. This is a tragic and disturbing reminder of the hatred and violence faced by many in the LGBTQ + community, despite numerous advances worldwide. We are ready to assist local authorities with their investigation into the matter, the company said in a statement.