Latest: Thailand has first case of virus variant Britain | THE WORLD





There were many people connected at the same time, Open Digital Education, a leading online learning platform, told France-Info broadcaster Esther Baumad. The government of President Emmanuel Macrons sent all children back to full-time school in September to reduce learning gaps and allow parents to return to work. But amid a new surge of virus driven by a more contagious variant first identified in Britain, Macron last week ordered schools closed across the country and imposed new travel restrictions. KYIV, Ukraine Coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths in Ukraine hit a new record on Wednesday. According to health authorities, 481 people died in the last 24 hours and 5,587 were hospitalized. Infections and deaths have begun to rise in Ukraine for several months, bringing a severe strain on the country’s healthcare system. The situation, without overestimating it, can be called critical, says the Mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko, who added that the hospitals there will soon arrive at capacity. On Monday, Kiev authorities imposed stricter curfew restrictions on the city, closing schools and kindergartens and restricting the use of public transport. So far only 320,000 people have received their first vaccines due to widespread reluctance. On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an agreement to purchase 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which are expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

