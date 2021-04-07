Anil Amban’s son erupts against blockages; says that it is only about non-health control

Anmol Ambani, the eldest son of industrialist Anil Ambani, has opposed a new round of blockades being imposed amid rising COVID-19 cases, saying such restrictions are not about health but about control and that they destroy the spine. of society. and economics.

The 29-year-old former CEO of Reliance Capital Ltd in a series of tweets lambas the new half-blocking rules damaging small businesses and daily wages.

Professional “actors” can continue shooting their films. ‘Cricketers’ professionals can play their sport late at night. Professional ‘politicians’ can continue their rallies with masses of people. But your business or job is not essential. Still not getting it? he said in a tweet. He had in the past also expressed opposition to such restrictions and retweeted videos and comments denouncing them.

“What does it even mean essential?” “Each individual job is essential for them,” he tweeted with the hashtag #scamdemic. Blockages, he said, are essential in “continuing and enabling the greatest transfer of wealth in human history”. “The mistake is that people think this is just inefficient governance. Its not. “It is a coordinated, well-thought-out policy group, created to enable a new world order,” he said.

For an economy that was seeking newborn recovery after the world tightening last year’s frozen business, a resurgence of the pandemic is posing a serious threat. States have reported partial blockages in response to infections that are rising at record levels.

While Maharashtra has closed all non-essential services until April, the national capital has begun a night curfew. The spectrum of another deadlock is now the biggest wind for local businesses. “These blockages have never been related and have nothing to do with health,” Ambani wrote on Twitter. “They destroy the backbone of our society and economy, from day laborers, the self-employed and SMEs to restaurants and dhabas, models and clothing stores.”

Blockages also destroy and reduce health by closing gyms, sports complexes and playgrounds, he said, adding that exercise, sunlight and fresh air are some of the strongest pillars of good health and strong immunity. “And don’t forget the psychological damage this is doing to children who are growing up through this madness and are being programmed to believe that this is normal,” he said.



Declaring that blockades exacerbate inequality, he said closing brick and mortar shops benefits digital and e-commerce companies, agricultural land is corporated and colonized, and data and privacy sold to new-age empires.

“This is not about health. “It has to do with control and I would think most of us are falling unknowingly and unconsciously into the trap of a much bigger and much worse plan,” he said. “To control every aspect of your life – A technocracy exactly like China – A totalitarian fascist state-controlled bio-observation.”

Anmol, however, said he has faith in India and its people. “That we will resist this global coup and will not allow our country to be colonized even more. All we have to do is wake up to the truth. Stand for love, peace, unity and compassion. ”

Anil and his older brother Mukesh Ambani, who in 2005 shared the business created by their father Dhirubhai Ambani, have seen opposite business fortunes. As Mukesh grew to become Asia’s richest by expanding the oil and petrochemical business he inherited in retail and telecom, Anil dropped out of the list of billionaires after the telecom, energy and capital business he took did not yield as well. .

Anmol wrote on Twitter about the inequalities that blockages create. “It is no coincidence that the losses of the common man are the gains of the richest,” he said, adding that blockages hasten this “transfer of wealth.”

He later retweeted a comment from Jeremy R Hammond that “Note that by their definition, #blocking measures including house arrest and business closure are ‘a crime against humanity’ and ‘an attack on civilian population ‘. “

On April 5, he commented on a media report of migrant workers in Mumbai planning to return to their home countries after the blockade, saying: “The planned destruction of the economy, livelihoods and lives. This is the colonization of the era. “Cloud and very few understand it. Classical IMPERIALISM. Colonization of your mind, body and soul. Take back your power. Go back to your roots.”

On April 2, he said, “the plan is to keep us in a state of emergency forever. It looks like this week of the festival will be used to impose further totalitarian measures. Testing is only increasing to justify more blockages. and to remove animal hair. “Resist.”

“The more you listen / obey, the more you spread fear, the longer it will last,” he said that day.

On March 27, he said, “This closed stupidity will continue to happen if you do not resist. It’s just a control tactic and has nothing to do with your health. “The ‘cases’, which in the first place are meaningless, are being manipulated through the value of CT and this will be endless until you say NO.”

In September last year, young Ambani wrote on Twitter: “Take your health into your own hands. “Everything we are told to do now will seriously damage our health in the short, medium and long term.”