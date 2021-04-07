In Canada, US, vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border dispute





WASHINGTON – Seeking proof of vaccination against COVID-19 could be another point of contention between Canada and the United States. A new online Leger survey suggests a deep divide between Canadians and Americans when it comes to the idea of ​​vaccine “passports”. The survey was conducted last month for the Association for Canadian Studies and the Canadian Institute for Health Research at the University of Manitoba. She found that 52 percent of Canadian respondents supported the showing of vaccination evidence, compared to 43 percent of Americans. Among U.S. respondents, 36 percent opposed the idea, compared to 33 percent of Canadians surveyed. Online surveys cannot be assigned an error margin because they do not randomly select the population. The White House said Tuesday it would not impose a federal claim as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signaled a willingness to consider it. “We will continue to work with our partners in the United States and internationally to ensure that this is done properly,” Trudeau said Tuesday about the best way to reopen the Canada-US border. “We have already seen the importance of the vaccination test for international travel … in a pre-pandemic period in recent years. It will certainly be important, but the details of what we will do about it, we are still well-tuning “. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was clear when he ruled out the idea Tuesday – an indication that seeking vaccination proof would be a tough sale in a country that values ​​individual freedoms. “The government is not now, and neither will we support a system that requires Americans to hold a credential,” Psaki said. “The priority for the White House will be to protect the ‘privacy and rights’ of U.S. residents” so that these systems are not used unfairly against people, “she said. “There will be no federal vaccination database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single credential.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 7, 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos