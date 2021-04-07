Caliburn International announces the intention to split into two companies: Acuity International and Valiance Humanitarian

RESTON, Go. – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Caliburn International, LLC, a leading provider of professional services and technology solutions to US government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that it intends to split into two independent companies. The decision was taken after an extensive strategic review by the Board of Directors, senior management and their advisors, who concluded that, given the diverse nature of the Company’s capabilities, missions and clients, it is in the best interest of its components divided into two companies.

The two new companies are:

Acuity International, which will consist of (i) Engineering and Technology, (ii) Advanced Medical, and (iii) Global Mission business units and,

Valiance Humanitarian (Valiance), which will continue the humanitarian efforts of companies, mainly in the Department of Health and Human Services of the Refugee Resettlement Office.

Robert Stalick, who currently serves as President of the Caliburns Engineering and Technology business unit, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Acuity International. Melissa Aguilar, MSSW, LMSW, LCCA, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Valiance Humanitarian. Jim Van Dusen, currently the Chief Executive Officer of Caliburn, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of Acuity International and remain a senior advisor to both companies.

Thomas J. Campbell, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said Caliburn has reached a milestone in its evolution and growth, and this decision to split the company into two separate units will allow each company to have a strategic focus on better satisfy relevant customer missions. This division is a natural progression given the various skills required to support our clients who rely on our expertise in Engineering and Technology, Advanced Medical and Global Missions and our Humanitarian Aid-focused clients. This will position Acuity International to continue to grow by investing in complementary capabilities, especially those with a technology focus such as cyber security and artificial intelligence. Similarly, Valiance will be able to expand its ability to support humanitarian efforts.

Mr. Stalick, CEO of Acuity International, said, Our three business practices will continue to provide high-value, technology-focused and innovative solutions to our domestic and international clients. We have invested a significant amount of R&D resources over the last two years in new technology and plan to launch two new software products CostPro and “MLINK” in the second quarter. We have an excellent team and a diverse set of skills. I am honored to be able to run the company as we continue our growth and evolution.

Ambassador William Todd, former Deputy Secretary of State for Management, has joined Acuity International as Chief Revenue Officer. David Williams, former Vice President / CEO of Conduent Health Service practice, has been named President, Advanced Medical. Acuity International is actively recruiting a President for its Engineering and Technology business unit.

Two of Caliburns’ current top executives will take on new roles within Acuity International. CD Moore, who has served as Chief Operations Officer since 2019, has been appointed President of Global Mission Services, overseeing efforts involving basic operations, logistics, security services, ammunition, and specialized engineering projects. Frank Pandolfe, who served as Executive Vice President for Corporate Development since 2019, will become President of International Operations and will be headquartered in the UAE.

Mr. Stalick will also hold his role as President and CEO of Owl Cyber ​​Defense (Owl). Owl is a leading provider of highly differentiated cyber security solutions used by the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, and critical infrastructure, both at home and abroad. Separately, Owl has partnered with Acuity International to introduce Owls groups of cyber products and solutions to Acuity Internationals’ customer base. Both companies are owned by DC Capital Partners associates.

Mrs. Aguilar, CEO of Valiance Humanitarian, said, “Our humanitarian work is extremely important and we hope to continue to support our current clients in the Refugee Relocation Office (ORR) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). We are particularly committed to ORR’s compassionate and vital mission of protecting unaccompanied minors and supporting the needs of their families, as well as expanding our capacity to serve new clients with similar requirements. Valiance Humanitarian will focus all its attention on humanitarian efforts and find additional ways to support our clients in this critical mission.

Jessica Martinez has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of HHS Humanitarian Valiance Programs. Francisco Quezada has been appointed Director of Operations and Facilities. The company is actively recruiting a Chief Financial Officer.

Both Acuity International and Valiance Humanitarian will soon announce the members of their respective Boards of Directors, as well as appointments and promotions of additional staff.

The division of Caliburn into two companies is expected to be completed by September 30, 2021, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

About sharpness

Acuity International, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides technology-based critical processes and services to global government and trading companies. With expertise in a range of engineering and consulting, software solutions, medical care, occupational health, global mission, environmental rehabilitation and secure and complex construction management services, added by in-depth expertise in cyber security, artificial intelligence and solutions clouds, Acuity International is positioned to assist its clients in their critical missions anywhere in the world with the latest technology and recurring processes.

About Valiance

Valiance Humanitarian, based in Los Fresnos, Texas, has focused primarily on its humanitarian mission work through residency program operations in support of the U.S. Department of Health and the Office of Refugee Resettlement Services and its juvenile care. unaccompanied. The company is uniquely positioned to provide advance responses in affected areas and is leading the way with its ability to provide diverse programs that accommodate minors of all ages and needs. Our expertise and skills allow us to hire, train and retain talented employees, which in turn provides the best services to those we care about and our clients.

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered outside the country’s capital, Alexandria, Virginia. The firm makes controlling capital investments in companies that offer differentiated and innovative solutions in government and engineering markets. The DC Capital team has extensive experience which together spans more than three decades of investing in their core markets.