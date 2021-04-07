Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Wednesday, April 7, 2021





Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times): 4:05 pm Health officials in Saskatchewan report 189 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.

Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times): 4:05 pm Health officials in Saskatchewan are reporting 189 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. They say one of the deaths was someone in the 30-39 age group in the central health area in the north and the other was someone over 80 years old from the Regina area. The province says there are 201 people in hospital due to the virus and 159 people are receiving hospital care. To date, 2,830 disturbing variants of COVID-19 have been identified in Saskatchewan. — 3 p.m. Manitoba is reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death. The province says 22 new infections are from variants, and all but one are from the Winnipeg region. There are 140 people in hospital due to the virus, and 32 of them are in intensive care. — 1:45 p.m. Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19. Both are in the Halifax area with one relating to trips outside Canada’s Atlantic and the other with close contact of a previously reported case. The province has a total of 37 active cases of the new coronavirus with one person in hospital. As of Tuesday, the province has administered 123,166 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 30,069 people receiving the second dose required. — 1:15 p.m. Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting a new case of COVID-19 today. Health officials say the case involves a person in their 60s in the western health zone and is about home trips outside the Atlantic region. The province now has four active cases of the new coronavirus. Officials say starting next Wednesday, high school students will switch to a mixed model that includes online and personal learning. — 1:05 pm New Brunswick is reporting a new COVID-19-related death today. Health officials say a person in their 30s in the Edmundston region died from underlying complications, including the new coronavirus. The case brings the death toll in the province to 31. Officials are also reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19, including 11 cases in the Edmundston area, for a total of 163 active known cases of the disease. — 12:35 pm Quebec is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines for Montrealers who are essential workers or have a chronic illness. Essential workers such as teachers and first responders will be able to book an appointment starting on Friday and will need to provide proof of employment. Montreal under the age of 60 with chronic illness will be able to get a vaccine at the hospital starting Monday. The vaccines will be available to people 60 and older across the province starting Thursday, and authorities will open entry clinics for those 55 and older who wish to receive an AstraZeneca stroke. — 11:10 am Quebec is reporting 1,270 new cases of COVID-19 today and 29 more hospitalizations related to the disease. Health officials say 543 people are in hospital, including 123 people in intensive care, an increase of two. Officials are also reporting eight more deaths attributed to the new coronavirus, including one within the last 24 hours. The province says it administered 43,631 doses of vaccine on Tuesday, for a total of 1,636,310. Quebec says nearly 20 percent of its population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. — 10:40 am The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says it is standing by its emergency recommendation to extend the delivery of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines for up to four months. The panel’s “quick response” recommendation a month ago was followed by further research on vaccines. NACI experts say they still believe extending the time to give a second dose will bring protection to Canadians sooner. The Panel says it expects the administration of the second dose not to be completed for as long as four months based on Canada’s expected supply of vaccines. — 10:35 am Ontario reports 3,215 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 other virus-related deaths. Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,095 new cases in Toronto, 596 in the Peel Region and 342 in York York. She also says there are 225 new cases in Ottawa and 187 in the Durham region. Ontario says a record 104,382 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province since Tuesday’s update. — 8 a.m. A new home stay order will be issued in Ontario to test and control a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources tell The Canadian Press. Prime Minister Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement at an afternoon news conference. Sources say the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning and will last for four weeks. Only stores selling essential merchandise will remain open during the four-week period. — This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 7, 2021. Canadian Press







