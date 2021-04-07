



Two months after the assassination of U.S. Army veteran and Yale University student Kevin Jiang, the man suspected in his death is still free in what has now become an international search. At the request of the U.S. Marshals, an international “red notice” an order has been issued for Qinxuan Pan at Interpol. Order, as described by Interpol, is “a worldwide law enforcement request to find and temporarily arrest a person awaiting extradition, surrender or similar legal action”. Pan is on the lookout for second-degree murder and swearing. Pan, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and suspected of Jiang’s death, was last seen on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven, Georgia, according to U.S. marshals. He was seen carrying a black backpack and acting strangely. It was just five days after the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jiang, a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment. New Haven police have identified Qinxuan Pan as a person of interest in the shooting death of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. New Haven Police Department. Jiang was found on February 6 on the ground outside his vehicle where he had been shot several times. He had just proposed to his fiancé, another Yale graduate student. Police are investigating whether Jiang was targeted as a result of road rage after a car accident, however, authorities have not yet confirmed a motive. Pan should be considered armed and dangerous and the public should use a lot of caution around him, New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said during a news conference shortly after the incident. Kevin Jiang through Yale Authorities had previously received two arrest warrants for Pan for possession of two stolen vehicles one in North Haven, CT, the night of the shooting and another outside Massachusetts. With no Pan look at the start of February and the official start of the prosecution on March 1, the red notice will now extend the search to 194 countries, displaying notice of international law enforcement in various languages, said Matthew Duffy, deputy overseer. and the Connecticut County Violent Fugitive Task Force information officer in an interview with Fox News. Jiang was scheduled to graduate from Yale next fall with a master’s in environmental science, according to Yale officials. The U.S. Army veteran and National Guard reservist was just an embarrassing week to celebrate his 27th birthday. Authorities have not revealed whether Pan, who was born in Shanghai, could have left the U.S. or where he might have been at the time.

