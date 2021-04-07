Covid deaths reach 4,000 a day in Brazil, bringing hospitals to the breaking point

Brazil is bearing the main burden of an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases, with fatalities reaching more than 4,000 in a single day on Tuesday and hospitals stretching to the breaking point.

As the United States pushes forward with vaccinations and public debates continue over the reopening of the economy with ‘potential vaccine passports’, Brazil’s condition is a reminder that much of the rest of the world is still in pandemic control.

“It’s a nuclear reactor that has launched a chain reaction and is out of control. It’s a biological Fukushima,” Miguel Nicolelis, a Brazilian doctor and professor at Duke University, told Reuters.

The total death toll in Brazil of 337,000, according to data from the Brazilian Ministry of Health, exceeds only the US figure of 562,000, according to NBC News estimates.

The country is struggling with a highly contagious local variant between few attempts at social distancing and a national lack of hospital beds, according to health experts. Many blame the populist right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro who has repeatedly denied the benefit of wearing masks and questioned vaccine efficacy, opposing global health advice.

Brazil has also passed four health ministers since the pandemic started, slowing down planning efforts, with some Brazilians traveling straight places such as Uruguay to be vaccinated. Authorities in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, have been evacuated old graves to make room between flying numbers.

Despite the latest wave, Brazilian officials insist the country could soon turn into something resembling business as usual.

“We think maybe two, three months from now Brazil can get back into business,” Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said during an online event Tuesday. Meanwhile, leading economists urged the government in an open letter to expedite vaccinations and prepare for emergency blockages, contradicting Bolsonaro’s assertions that such closures could impose many financial difficulties.

Rising deaths across the globe serve as a grim reminder that despite the successful spread of vaccination in the US, UK and other countries, the global pandemic cannot be suppressed as the virus still remains and mutations evolve.

“No single government or multilateral agency can tackle this threat alone,” the World Health Organization said in a statement last week. “The Covid-19 pandemic has been a grim and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

Rowland Kao, a professor of veterinary epidemiology and data science at the University of Edinburgh, said that although vaccines and social constraints were working, “we are definitely not on top of that, speaking globally,” he said.

“The worst thing you can have is a significant number of people being vaccinated at the same time as a significant number of people not being vaccinated with a circulatory disease,” he told NBC News. A scenario that increases the chances of transmitting and spreading mutated variants that are “avoiding the vaccine,” he said, while jeopardizing global travel and trade.

Kao said it would require a “balancing act” for countries to move again. “It will be a viable game to keep it as long as you develop drivers towards variants,” he added. “All it takes is one person to cross a border.”

Elsewhere the pandemic continues to grow.

India reported a record 115,736 new cases on Wednesday, a 13-fold increase in just over two months as pressure mounted on the government to expand its vaccination campaign.

As a second wave gathers momentum, the federal government has urged states to decide on local curbs to control the spread of the virus, but so far has refused to impose any national blockade after the latter in 2020 devastated its economy.

“The pandemic is not over and there is no room for complacency,” wrote Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, urging people to “be vaccinated by you and follow Covid appropriate behavior with scrupulousness!”

Emergency Care workers enter the Covid-19 area of ​​a hospital as they prepare to relocate a patient to Duque de Caxias, Brazil, on Tuesday. Felipe Dana / AP

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea on Wednesday reported its highest one-day number of new cases in three months, amid an increase in infections in gardens, saunas, bars and churches, mostly in Greater Seoul. The Korea Agency for Disease Control and Prevention reported 668 new cases by Tuesday, the highest level since Jan. 8.

While in Japan, where the Olympics will kick off in just over 100 days, the western region of Osaka on Wednesday canceled planned Olympic events and declared a state of medical emergency as cases soared into the sky.

“Almost it is almost certain that this type of mutant is highly contagious at a high transmission speed,” Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said in televised remarks. “The medical system is in a very tight situation.”