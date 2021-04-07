The G20 is working on agreements on international corporate tax until July





MILAN (AP) Finance Minister Italys said on Wednesday that the Group of 20 advanced economies hopes from a ministerial meeting in July to reach an agreement on international taxation, an issue that is being pressed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen . While international tax reform has been under discussion for several years, Finance Minister Daniele Franco said there has been an acceleration in the process this year. “Beinshte said that this is probably the most ambitious job for taxes in a multilateral environment,” he said. Yellen last week called for the adoption of a global minimum corporate income tax, citing a 30-year-old race at the end of which countries have cut corporate tax rates in a bid to attract multinational businesses. She said the Biden administration will work with other advanced G-20 economies to set a minimum. Yellen stressed that competition is about securing governments that have sound tax systems and revenue to invest in essential public goods. Discussions have focused on two pillars of global international taxation: Fair allocation of profits between different countries where multinationals operate and the global level of effective minimum tax, Franco said. The G-20 is committed to reaching an agreement, hopefully it will happen in July, when the economy and finance ministers are scheduled to meet in Venice, he said. Italy took over the rotating presidency of the G-20 last December, an international forum that brings together the major economies that cumulatively make up more than 80% of world GDP. The economy and finance ministers will monitor progress on issues in Venice, and a global summit is scheduled for October. Climate change and tax policy are on the agenda for July. Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos