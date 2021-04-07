Skirmishes go around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton as AHS ‘physically closes’ structure

The RCMP and members of the Alberta Health Services were on stage at GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday morning to “physically close” the facility while a temporary fence was placed around the building.

Police were at the Spruce Grove church before 8 p.m. Teams could be seen placing fences around the perimeter of the building, as well as blocking several parking stalls.

“Alberta Health Services physically closed GraceLife Church and prevented entry into the building until the GLC demonstrates its ability to comply with the restrictions of the Alberta Chief Health Officer (CMOH),” the AHS said in a statement Wednesday morning.











1:25 AHS raises siege around GraceLife church west of Edmonton





AHS raises siege around GraceLife church west of Edmonton



The Alberta RCMP confirmed that officers were on stage to assist with law enforcement.

The story goes down the ad

For months, the church has regularly held services that violate COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: ‘Caring for others’: Mosque, synagogue advise Alberta church to follow COVID rules 19

Under Alberta public health orders, face masks are mandatory and churches are limited to 15 percent of their fire code capacity.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said when it comes to implementing public health measures, he and the Prime Minister have been clear that an extended agency – be it the AHS or the police agency – is responsible.

Shandro said this particular issue dates back to December when the AHS began implementation in the church.

“They tried education, they tried it through court orders.

“Prosecutors, public health inspectors and police who were involved showed a great deal of patience and trying to work with the community as a first response to get them in line,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

The RCMP and Alberta health officers surround GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Cam Cook, Global News



“Obviously we want to be able to work with our faith communities. And I must say this, our faith communities throughout this province should be commended for their desire to care for congregations that want to respect public health measures. “So in this situation, we have seen a lot of disrespect over a long period of time, and the AHS and the police, the RCMP, have felt compelled to take these next steps.”

The story goes down the ad

More fences climbing to block the road. More supporters coming pic.twitter.com/1lCZtzzT1d – Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) April 7, 2021

Over the Easter weekend, the GraceLife Church parking lot was filled again with Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The AHS said Wednesday that for “several months” the health authority “has tried to work in co-operation with the GLC to address the ongoing public health concerns in the country.”

Read more: How the rights of the Canadian Charter are playing in Pastor Alberta’s fight against the COVID-19 allegations

According to AHS, the steps taken before the physical closure of the site include:

an order issued by AHS on 17 December 2020, requiring the GLC to comply with CMOH restrictions

a Queens Bench Court order received on January 21, 2021, requiring the GLC to comply with the previous order

a closure order issued January 29, 2021, requesting closure until compliance with restrictions is reached

on March 27, 2021, the AHS sent a letter to the pastor of the church informing him of the continued spread of COVID-19

last week, the AHS invited the pastor to meet virtually to discuss the risks posed by COVID-19, but the church has not given a date to meet

“The GLC has decided not to pursue these mandatory restrictions, nor have they attempted to work with the AHS to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” the AHS said.

The story goes down the ad











1:43 Concerns erupt over the ongoing clash of rules at GraceLife Church





Concerns erupt over ongoing rules clash at GraceLife Church, March 29, 2021



RCMP and AHS inspectors have appeared on church property several times during services to ensure public health measures are being followed and in previous weeks, officers have said “the church did not comply with the restrictions”.

The RCMP and Alberta health officers surround GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Cam Cook, Global News



In a press release Wednesday, the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms said it was angry with “the government’s decision to enter private church property early this morning and erect a two-barrier wall around Grace Life Church in Stony Plain , Alta., To prevent Albertans from exercising their Charter of Freedom of Peaceful assembly, association and worship. “

The story goes down the ad

The group said it plans to challenge the constitutionality of Dr.’s health orders. Deena Hinshaw in court, “arguing that they are an unjustified violation of the rights and freedoms of the Charter.”

RCMP, AHS, security companies, fence companies, media, GraceLife supporters, people driving… everything here. pic.twitter.com/0MDleWqPGx – Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) April 7, 2021

On March 28, an AHS spokesman said environmental public health inspectors had been denied entry to the church, while noting what “appeared to be violations of current CMOH (Chief Health Officer) restrictions regarding capacity, physical distance and camouflage “.

Read more: The GraceLife church parking lot was packed on Sunday as the pastor returned after prison

The church, along with its pastor James Coates, will appear in court in May. They are accused of violating measures under the Public Health Law regarding capacity limits, physical distancing and disguise.

The story goes down the ad

Coates was released from prison on March 22 after he violated a conditional bail to stop holding services that did not follow regulations. He pleaded guilty and was fined $ 1,500.

AHS said between July 10, 2020 and April 6, 2021, AHS has received 105 complaints from the public about GraceLife Church. AHS inspectors have conducted 18 inspections in the country since July 10 and “violations have been observed at each visit,” the AHS said.

In a press release sent Wednesday, the Justice Center, which represents Coates, said it is “in the process of raising a call to ask Alberta chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw to testify at Pastor Coates’ trial on 3 May 2021 “

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Alberta and the AHS said there is an urgent need to minimize the spread to protect all Albertans.

The church closure comes a day after Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced additional restrictions to help curb the third wave of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The fence rises around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Dean Twardzik, Global News

The fence rises around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Dean Twardzik, Global News

The fence rises around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Dean Twardzik, Global News

The fence rises around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Dean Twardzik, Global News

The fence rises around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Global News

The fence rises around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Global News

The story goes down the ad The fence rises around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Global News

The fence rises around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Global News

The fence rises around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Global News

The fence rises around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Global News

The fence rises around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Global News

The RCMP and members of the Alberta Health Services were on stage at GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, to physically close the facility while a temporary fence was placed around the building.

Dean Twardzik, Global News

The story goes down the ad The RCMP and members of the Alberta Health Services were on stage at GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, to physically close the facility while a temporary fence was placed around the building.

Dean Twardzik, Global News

The RCMP and members of the Alberta Health Services were on stage at GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, to physically close the facility while a temporary fence was placed around the building.

Dean Twardzik, Global News

The RCMP and members of the Alberta Health Services were on stage at GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, to physically close the facility while a temporary fence was placed around the building.

Dean Twardzik, Global News

The RCMP and Alberta health officers surround GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Cam Cook, Global News

The RCMP and Alberta health officers surround GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Cam Cook, Global News



with files from Morgan Black, Global News and The Canadian Press.

Related News