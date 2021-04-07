Immigration Law Firm in London Announces Global Enlargement tidings

Reiss Edwards expands services to 18 new locations by 2021
LONDONR, April 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Reiss Edwards, a reputable immigration law firm based in Central London, is pleased to announce the plan to expand its global mobility services to 18 new effective regions by April 1, 2021. This development allows the law firm to further support international businesses in relocating employees worldwide with ease and at the right time. Reiss Edwards was awarded the Best Immigration Law Firm of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and the Corporate Immigration Firm of the Year in 2019 by the ACQ5 Global Awards and has worked with top brands and businesses including Samsung, TM Lewin and Jurassic Fiber, among others others.
Announcing their bold plans for international growth in 2021, Director Amar Alisaid, “We are excited to expand our service offerings to 18 new countries across all continents. For more than 5 years, we have maintained our position as one of the leading immigration law firms in London, and have successfully built a reputation for providing creative solutions with a deep commitment to superior customer care. “He further stated,” We continue to maintain strong working relationships with our trusted partners in all countries for provide fast-moving global mobility services accessible to locals and international businesses “.
The firm will expand rapidly to the following locations: Angola, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Israeli, Ital, kenya, Netherlands, New Zeland, Ruse, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, UAE andUnited States.
With more than 80 years of combined experience, Reiss Edwards has gained expertise in UK and international immigration laws and is widely recognized as a leader in global movement and intra-corporate transfers for multinational corporations. Maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards in dealing with clients’s immigration issues, the law firm has established a reputation for integrity, trust and reliability. For this reason, Reiss Edwards is now a one-stop immigration law firm of choice for international businesses with globally interconnected clients and supply chains seeking the relocation of new and existing employees worldwide.
To maintain the highest quality international immigration counseling and counseling services known, Reiss Edwards will work with trusted legal partners already established in each geographic region. This will allow new and existing customers to take advantage of their local knowledge of relevant laws and customs. In addition to helping large corporations with their needs for global mobility, Reiss Edwards will work closely with international recruits, travel agencies and other service providers to further facilitate the smooth and efficient relocation of workers.
This expansion will cement further Reiss Edwards as a leading legal company of global business immigration. Although now available globally, Reiss Edwards remains committed to maintaining highly competitive tariffs, enabling domestic and international businesses to relocate staff worldwide in a cost-effective manner while benefiting from high-level legal expertise. Their expert immigration lawyersare friendly, friendly and compassionate.
For more information, visit them official websiteor call 020 3744 2797.
Amar Ali is the senior partner and director at Reiss Edwards Immigration Law in Central London. Amar regularly raises issues related to the Point-Based System and Business Immigration. He is an articulate, loving and lively lawyer.
