



Indigenous leadership and early deployment of vaccines have caused COVID-19 cases in reserves to fall more than 85 percent since January, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said today. At the beginning of the year, there were more than 5,000 active cases in the First and Inuit Communities across Canada, the number of which had dropped to 635 by April 6, Miller said. “Continued vaccination in indigenous communities is a major contributing factor to the decline in active cases in addition to continued adherence to public health measures,” he said. From the start of the pandemic until April 6, First Nations stockpiles have seen 25,174 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 24,249 recurrences and 290 deaths. Miller said 257,279 vaccine doses have been administered to 612 communities representing 60 percent of Indigenous adults in the First Nation and Inuit communities. Ministers said there is a strong link between the clinic of duties and the early deployment of vaccines in indigenous communities, but leadership also played a key role. “You can not underestimate or underestimate the work that the local leadership has done to put public health measures in the communities to actually drive 5,000 active cases in January,” he said. Miller said indigenous leadership has proven to be competent, effective and capable of coping with the unprecedented tensions the country faces. Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegard commended indigenous leaders and the federal government to work together during the crisis, and said the First Nations needed continued access to vaccines to ensure continued progress. “I commend and commend all First Nations, health professionals and front line workers for their commitment to keeping our people safe over the past year,” Bellegarde told CBC News in an email statement. “I raise Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister Miller, and all those who have worked to ensure the first nations are equipped to respond to the unique health needs of people and their communities.” Vaccine reluctance to beat That leadership, Miller said, has seen indigenous people in Canada out there taking public health measures as they eagerly grow up to be vaccinated. The result, he said, is that a population facing a three- to five-fold risk of infection from non-native Canadians now has an unreasonable death rate of less than half the national level. “What we’ve seen on the whole, on the whole, is really an exemplary job across Canada a high community acquisition, going up to 90% high,” he said. “It’s a testament to the work that has been done by the local leadership to get as much information into the hands of the people so that they can make a choice, and the choice is extremely yes, to get this vaccine.” Dr. Evan Adams, deputy chief medical officer of Indigenous Services in Canada, said some vaccine reluctance has emerged in some indigenous communities. “I think we were worried there would be a lot of hesitation. It does not seem to be so. I would say that in general our vaccines have been quite accepted and we would like to continue to do better,” he said.

