The Arab Coalition intercepts the Houthi drone aimed at Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: One of the clearest signs marking the arrival of Ramadan is the commercial behavior of Saudi residents, with people flocking to supermarkets and shopping malls to prepare their families for the coming holy month.
In recent years shopping spree has varied during the coronavirus pandemic blockade (COVID-19), where consumers used online shopping for groceries, clothes and necessities.
Due to restrictions, sales were hit hard. This year, shopping malls and hypermarkets in the Kingdom have begun to recover from the economic recession.
It has become customary to prepare for Ramadan with a new feeling: Families go to a cleaning frenzy, decorate the house, rearrange the furniture, take some goods with them to give to the poor, and of course, buy new items.
For UK consumers, the buying process becomes more intensive, unlike any other month of the year. People head to grocery stores to buy products, cakes, new kitchen utensils, furniture, toys and of course holy month decorations to fully enjoy the momentum of Ramadan.
Hypermarkets and malls accommodate the shopping spree with creative marketing schemes and displays to grab customers’ attention before the month begins.
Vendors from various markets ranging from hypermarkets to bakeries and general merchandise have provided an overview of buying behavior before and during Ramadan, with some consumer experts saying buying decisions have become more prepared after the pandemic.
Raghdah Sadic, marketing supervisor at the Saudi eCommerce platform HNAK.com, told Arab News that by restricting the customer to ordering only online, the customer lost the actual experience of going to the mall and interacting with other people to buy or exchange .
By 2021, consumers have already established a strong habit of ordering online, but for some items such as fashion, jewelry and groceries, people would prefer to go shopping and experience offline shopping.
Panda Hypermarket, a retail company in Saudi Arabia and one of Kingdoms’s largest grocery chain chains, grips for Ramadan over a month before its arrival.
We prepare everything very early to defeat the crowd. We provide all Ramadan food supplies a month and a half before the end of Ramadan, said Hussein Al-Harbi, Hyper Panda service manager in the Jeddahs Al-Ruhaily neighborhood. We also add more employees before and during Ramadan to accommodate the growing crowd of buyers.
Al-Harbi added that while some consumers are accustomed to buying in moderation the exact amount of food they need, many tend to exceed food purchases. However, during the jam, people had to consider what they really needed, which led them to develop smart purchasing skills and an understanding of their required consumption.
Ahmad Al-Muqbil, managing director of Creative Team, a marketing company based in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that companies tend to come up with promotions of their products and more special offers to gain customer loyalty.
He added: Despite the pandemic and setbacks in 2020, everyone continued to shop through apps and websites. However, the percentage of purchases was the lowest ever in recent years.
Essentials, desires and advertisements
Ramadan products are promoted not only through malls, hypermarkets and advertisements, but also with the help of social media influencers in the Arab world.
Building this sense of urgency meets the agendas of other companies, for example your dinner table will not be ready unless you have a certain product, Sadic said, adding: “Consumers need not to miss out on the occasion as Ramadan has deal mainly with family home gatherings.
Mansour Turki, an employee at a local pastry shop, told Arab News that pastries and eastern deserts such as baklava, kunafa and basbosa are high-season choices during Ramadan and customers flock to their shops on weekends. Although the blockage affected his sales, it is still expected to be business as usual for this upcoming Ramadan.
Neama Fadhel, a housewife and mother of five, said she enjoys planning for her Ramadan by buying kitchen products, appliances and clothes, as the experience brings her joy.
Fadhel also gets happiness from buying new items for her family, especially her kitchen, as this gives me an impetus for the daily cooking routine in the holy month that differs from other normal days of the year.
She added: This year has made a big difference in my preparation for Ramadan as there will be an opportunity for us to enjoy breakfast with family and friends.
